‘The Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn wants to see Harley Quinn with Groot

Suicide Squad director James Gunn wants to see Harley Quinn and Groot work together.

James Gunn introduced the world famously to the Guardians of the Galaxy, which eventually became one of Marvel’s most beloved franchises. We also thank James Gunn for making us all familiar with Groot, one of the most iconic pop culture characters in recent memory. One of the other prominent fictional characters in pop culture at the moment is Harley Quinn by Margot Robbie, who made her film debut for the first time in the Suicide Squad 2016.

James Gunn is now working on The Suicide Squad. In The Suicide Squad, fans will see Marley Robbie’s Harley Quinn on the big screen again. In one of the most unique positions for a director who works for both DC and Marvel, James Gunn was asked on Twitter which characters he would like to see working together from Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. James Gunn revealed that he would like to see Groot and Harley Quinn work together.

You can watch the tweet of the director of The Suicide Squad below.

I discussed this extensively with @MargotRobbie and I think Harley and Groot would experience fantastic adventures together. And there are other great combos I would bring up … if we don’t control things at #TheSuicideSquad … 🤐 https://t.co/rpwssUK85w

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 8 February 2020

Groot and Harley Quinn are two great choices that fans would love to see together. Of course, the merchandise options of Harley Quinn and Groot interact with each other would be very profitable for both studios. It is certainly hard to imagine that Groot and Harley Quinn would meet because they come from two different studios, but James Gunn could serve as the perfect mediator for the event. James Gunn also teases other great combos, apart from Groot and Harley Quinn, though he hid them because The Suicide Squad is still in production.

Do you want to see Harley Quinn and Groot work together? Are you enthusiastic for The Suicide Squad by James Gunn?

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will appear in the cinema on 6 August 2021. Keep an eye on the latest news about Harley Quinn, Groot and James Gunn.

Source: James Gunn

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe