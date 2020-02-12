The study shows explosive growth in the time spent streaming television

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Streaming services like Netflix or Hulu now account for 19% of U.S. television for people with this capacity, almost twice as much as less than two years ago, a Wednesday report said.

A Nielsen company study showed how quickly consumers have adopted streaming as an alternative to live television. The percentage of streaming time rose in a Nielsen study from March 2018 from 10% to 19% in the last three months of 2019.

More than half of consumers with the ability to stream subscribe to two or more services, Nielsen noted. In a survey, 93% said they either wanted to increase or maintain this number.

“There is room for growth there,” said Pete Katsingris, senior vice president of audience insight at Nielsen.

The average American spends an astonishing 11 hours and 54 minutes a day connecting to some form of media – television, smartphones, radio, games – even though that number is bloated because part of its usage occurs at the same time, said Nielsen. That is almost an hour and a half in just one year.

Smartphone use makes up practically the entire increase. In Nielsen’s latest study, people spent almost four hours a day using their phones, compared to two hours and 31 minutes in the last three months of 2018.

Walking the train on his daily route shows Katsingris how much people are immersed in their phones and they are becoming more and more comfortable watching videos, he said.

“They are finding more and more ways to keep their attention,” he said.

Live television has actually declined over the past year (3 hours, 44 minutes to 3 hours, 27 minutes), which explains the concern in executive suites among television stations. The streaming time is between 29 minutes per day and 38 minutes in the same period.

Nielsen’s report also shows a technological generation gap. People ages 18 to 34 spend five and a half hours a week on an internet-connected device, compared to two and a half hours for people over 65. In the meantime, older people spend almost 50 hours a week watching television, and 20 hours for young people.

It’s not as if there’s nothing to see: According to Nielsen, consumers had access to 646,152 different films or TV programs last year, an increase of 10% in just one year.

There is something to be said for familiarity. Nielsen said the five most watched programs on Netflix in the last three months of 2019 were episodes of programs that aired on TV: “The Office”, “Friends”, “Criminal Minds”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS” , “”

