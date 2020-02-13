The study reveals vulnerabilities in EEG-based brain-computer interfaces

February 13, 2020

Photo credit: Zhang et al.

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are tools that can connect the human brain to an electronic device, typically using electroencephalography (EEG). In recent years, advances in machine learning (ML) have enabled the development of more advanced BCI spell checkers that allow people to use their thoughts to communicate with computers.

So far, most studies in this area have focused on developing BCI classifiers that are faster and more reliable, rather than examining their potential vulnerabilities. However, recent research suggests that machine learning algorithms can sometimes be fooled by attackers, regardless of whether they are used in image processing, speech recognition, or other areas. This is often done using contradictory examples, which are tiny errors in data that are indistinguishable from humans.

Researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology recently conducted a study that looked at the safety of EEG-based BCI spell checkers, and specifically how they are affected by conflicting disorders. Her paper, pre-published on arXiv, suggests that BCI spellers are misled by these disorders and are therefore very susceptible to enemy attacks.

“This article aims to identify a critical security risk in EEG-based BCI spell checks, and more generally in EEG-based BCIs that have previously received little attention,” Dongrui Wu, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told TechXplore , “It shows that you can create tiny enemy EEG fault templates for target attacks for both P300 and SSVEP (Steady State Visual Evoked Potential) spellcheckers, meaning that classification can be misleading for any character desired by the attacker, regardless of what the User is intended. “

P300 BCI spell checks are already used in a variety of environments, including clinics, to assess or detect impaired consciousness. Contradicting attacks on BCI spellers could therefore have numerous consequences, ranging from simple usability problems to serious misdiagnosis of patients.

“We believe that a new and more detailed understanding of how controversial EEG disorders affect BCI classification can affect the design of BCIs to counter such attacks,” said Wu.

Wu and his colleagues found that the attacker only needed to access some of the data that was used to train the device to successfully attack the BCI speller. He / she can use this data to train the fault template and then add the template to benign EEG attempts to carry out the attack.

Current approaches to launching enemy attacks have two main limitations. First, you need some subject-specific EEG samples to create the template for the opposing disorder. Second, the attacker needs to know the exact time of the EEG stimulus in order to be able to carry out the attack more effectively. If the attacker successfully overcomes these limitations, the impact of their attack can be much greater.

“Defense against enemy attacks is a common research problem in many machine learning applications, such as computer vision, speech recognition, and BCIs,” said Wu. “If we know the attacker’s approach, we can develop strategies to defend ourselves against it, just as we defend ourselves against computer viruses: a virus breaks out first, and then we find ways to kill it.”

Attackers are always trying to find new ways to bypass security measures. It is therefore important for researchers to further investigate the system weaknesses and to develop new security measures. While it is inevitable that targeted security solutions will be developed after a specific vulnerability has been identified, it can be very useful to uncover common system problems and take precautions.

The study, carried out by Wu and his colleagues, has helped to uncover general security risks associated with EEG-based BCIs. Your results could help identify tentative solutions that could reduce the impact of enemy attacks on these devices.

Wu and his colleagues hope that their research will encourage others to investigate the limitations and vulnerabilities of EEG-based spell checkers or other BCI devices. Your results could ultimately pave the way for the development of techniques to strengthen BCI security and prevent misdiagnosis and other undesirable effects from enemy attacks.

“We would like to emphasize that the aim of this study is not to damage EEG-based BCIs, but to demonstrate that serious enemy attacks on EEG-based BCIs are possible, and therefore to uncover a critical security risk that was previously neglected.” said Wu. “In our future research, we plan to develop strategies to ward off such attacks. In the meantime, we hope that our study can draw more researchers’ attention to the safety of EEG-based BCIs.”

Defense against enemy attacks through machine learning and cryptography

