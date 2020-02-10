The study of free-falling paper forms could support the design of bio-inspired robotics

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researching the trajectories of hundreds of free-falling paper shapes can help replicate the design of bio-inspired robotics that mimic nature.

Researchers at the Department of Engineering’s Bio-Inspired Robotics Lab took up the challenge of modeling the complex and different behavior of circles and, for the first time, more complex squares, hexagons and cross shapes – all without human input.

The research, published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, uses robot automation, computer vision and machine learning to autonomously map the falling behavior of the shapes, each of which has four fall styles: stumble (constant turning), chaotic (switching between falling and falling movements without a recognizable structure), steady and periodic (steady falling or swinging back and forth with horizontal orientation).

Engineering Ph.D. Student Toby Howison, who was part of the research team, said the study results can be used to provide practical insight into the design of robots that may need to behave in a certain manner, such as stability or falling speed.

The approach, known as iterative physical experimentation system (IPES), enables researchers to quickly collect large amounts of data and automatically analyze them to uncover patterns in the underlying dynamics of falling paper forms. The entire process takes an average of 90 seconds, with molds taking between one and five seconds to fall to the ground. Automation of this process provides a more repeatable, less subjective classification approach, and the results showed that an unattended classification scheme like this can accurately differentiate between chaotic and tumbling movements in all four forms.

The experimental setup consisted of a laser cutter for the production of molds, a Universal Robots UR5 robot arm with a user-defined suction gripper for picking up and depositing the molds from a height of 1.1 meters – either horizontally or vertically (randomly selected) and two high-speed cameras for recording the case behavior. This made it possible to calculate the three-dimensional trajectories and the corresponding vibration. The data was then processed and used to automatically segment and classify behaviors, such as examining the relationship between the shape of the paper, its behavior, and the rate of fall.

Toby Howison said: “If we want to design flight robots with complicated movements such as gliding or fluttering, we have to experiment in practice. Here, autonomous systems like IPES can help not only to improve our understanding of such movements, but also how they move Robot design can be replicated.

“By examining the trajectories of hundreds of free-falling paper forms – a long-standing phenomenon – we have been able to use robot technology to investigate, analyze and interpret different types of fall behavior in new ways. We can now apply our learning about these behaviors to the development of soft Transfer robotics that run or swim, for example.

“Only if we understand structures such as free-falling paper forms can we learn more about how the various components of this structure work together. Our studies show that the interaction between the form of the paper and its surroundings offers a reliable case style without on-board Control created, for example without a computer chip or motor. ”

