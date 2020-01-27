The struggles of Michigan basketball in the clutch are costly

A lot can be said about the struggles of the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball program. They have bottomed out in a season that looked promising at first, with their fourth loss in a row and an 11: 8 record this season.

In a season like this, every game is important as the Wolverines fight for an offer for an NCAA tournament at a ridiculously deep Big Ten conference. However, we saw that this Michigan team gave up some poorly performing games in the waning moments.

The first encounter took place against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks at home earlier in the season. The Wolverines missed five of their last six shots and were unable to prevail on two free throws in the final two minutes of extra time when they fell to Oregon 71-70.

There can be a small passport, right? It was a top 10 opponent to head Ann Arbor with a first-year head coach, and a few buckets just didn’t fall. Such games are lost to good teams every season.

But in this series of four consecutive defeats by Michigan, three very profitable games have slipped from their fingertips.

With only 3:22 left in the game against Minnesota, Michigan led with 65-64 and this went to the wire when the Golden Gophers Center Daniel Oturu dominated the ball game and the Wolverines kept up with his point production. That is, until the very last moments of the game.

Minnesota ended the game with an 11-2 run when the Wolverines made three sales in a row and missed several shots. The irony is that the Golden Gophers didn’t implement their free throws either, but had four offensive rebounds in the last one and a half minutes to give the Wolverines even less chances of a comeback.

In the next game, the Wolverines went to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes they defeated in Ann Arbor earlier this year. This conclusion to this game is probably the most frustrating of the season.

Michigan was 74-68 by almost 8 minutes. Then their offensive vanished from nowhere when they only scored 9 points in the rest of the game. In the meantime, Iowa Center Luke Garza scored 9 out of 33 points in the same time frame as the Hawkeyes completed a 22: 9 run.

Michigan threw seven three points in the last few minutes and hit only one of them when they got ice cold from the ground. The result was a 90-83 loss in Iowa City.

Last but not least was the last game against Illinois. Once again, this offense in Michigan was neutralized in the final moments of a huge game, the difference this time was that it was that of the Fighting Illinois. The two teams totaled 11 points in the last 5:30 minutes of the game. There was a drought of two minutes because no team wanted to win the game.

Potentially the most expensive was the 0: 5 shooting of the Wolverines from the free throw line over time. Michigan’s last hit was a David DeJulius knight at 2:30.

Unlike the Wolverines, Illinois turned two giant free throws to finish the game in less than a minute. Then Jon Teske slammed a shot off the edge and had just enough time for Ayo Dosunmu to hit a great Zavier Simpson shot with good defense to win the game this summer.

It is very safe to say that this Michigan team is in a completely different location if their offensive has not stagnated when they have closed some of these games. Whether it’s sales, problems with free throws, or a lack of consistency in shooting the ball, the Wolverines have found great ways to lose games this season. These four games have changed the narrative of the entire season as they are now between 11 and 8, although in reality they might as well be between 15 and 4.

There is no time to waste this season. If you want to keep the hopes of an NCAA tournament alive, you need to take advantage of these game-defining moments and win many basketball games.