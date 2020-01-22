The struggle for the new Indian Citizenship Law is at the forefront

NEW DELHI – India’s highest court began hearing dozens of petitions on Wednesday requesting repeal of changes to the Citizenship Act after nationwide protests and a security measure that resulted in over 20 deaths.

The Supreme Court would not grant a stay before a government hearing because the law is a humanitarian gesture that allows people to flee religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan with a Muslim majority.

The law passed by parliament in December triggered violent opposition. Protesters, political opponents and constitutional lawyers said it was discriminatory because it excluded Muslims.

The nationwide and tens of thousands of protests appear to be the most violent public criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-led government has faced.

Modi’s party downplayed the protests staged by opponents. His powerful interior minister, Amit Shah, said the government would not withdraw on the law.

“Those who want to protest can continue to do so,” Shah said at a public rally in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Most petitions submitted to the Supreme Court argue that by excluding Muslims, the law undermines the first sentence of the preamble to the Indian constitution, which defines the country as secular and violates Article 14, which proposes equality guaranteed by law.

But the Modi government and advocates of the changes say that Muslim immigrants could still gain citizenship through the existing naturalization process.

The government led by the Modi Bharatiya Janata party and its legal experts rely on constitutional exceptions that allow a law to be reasonably classified if it is not arbitrary and directly related to the purpose of the law.

“Because it is a well-designed law with a specific purpose for a specific group of people, it really isn’t a problem to pass the pattern,” said Aishwarya Bhati, a senior Supreme Court lawyer who supports the government’s move ,

Those who are against the law believe that the government will argue that the classification of the law is not based on the religion of an immigrant, but on religious persecution in the three countries.

“If you discriminate based on religion, the constitution itself prohibits it,” said Colin Gonsalves, a senior lawyer at the Supreme Court of India and founder of the Human Rights Law Network, who filed two of the petitions.

However, Gonsalves said that judges are unlikely to knock the law down or change it, reflecting the fears of many Indians who oppose the law and question the independence of the court.

“The Supreme Court is no longer the beacon of democracy in India,” said Gonsalves. “Today the judges are connected politically, in the wrong way, that is to the government.”

Critics also say the new citizenship law discriminates because it cuts the minimum stay for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian migrants to five years, while it remains 11 for Muslims and other religious groups.

1.3 billion undocumented people live in India. Many of them have lived in the country for generations.

In the northeastern state of Assam, the center of sometimes violent opposition to immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh, the government said last year that 1.9 million people had not proven their Indian citizenship.

These people have to stand up for citizenship in quasi-legal courts and could be detained or deported if the courts think they are foreigners.

