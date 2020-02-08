The Strokes tease the upcoming project The New Abnormal

The strokes tease something big. The band has shared a silent video on their social media pages entitled “Bird on Money”, painted by Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1981 The new abnormal,

It is not clear whether it is an album or not, but it would be long overdue if it were. The band’s last studio album was in 2013 Comedown Machine and they only released one EP in 2016 Future present past, since then. Last spring the band debuted with a new song “The Adults Are Talking” and earlier this year singer Julian Casablancas told the crowd that the band would release a new album later this year. On the same show, the band also played another new song, “Ode to the Mets”, although it is not clear whether one of the two songs will end up on the upcoming album. In the meantime, the band will hold a rally for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire before a short tour of North America.

