The Strokes debut with new songs at the Bernie Sanders Rally

Last night the strokes were on a massive rally by Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire.

The legendary indie rock band took the stage in front of 7,500 students and volunteers who supported Sanders and consisted of Dr. Cornel West, Cynthia Nixon, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the indie band Sunflower Bean and of course the Senator together from Vermont himself.

“This is not an ordinary campaign,” said Dr. West. “This is a movement that has a strong, spiritual encounter. It is part of the genius of the Hebrew script – I don’t care if you are Muslim, I don’t care if you are Christian, I don’t care if you are a Buddhist Hindu – it is said that the spread of Hasid, the spread of this unwavering love for the orphans, the widow, the fatherless, the motherless, the oppressed, the occupied, the dominated – is rooted in the best of America … That is a moral and a spiritual dimension, and I thank God, my dear brother Bernie Sanders has the courage and vision to bring us together. “

“We’re moving forward,” said Ocasio-Cortez in her introductory speech for Sanders. Forward to a multicultural democracy. Forward to guaranteed health care. Forward to a living wage. Forward to the rights of the indigenous peoples and to preserve sovereignty. Forward! hide!”

Sanders is currently participating in nationwide polls and is expected to battle with Pete Buttigieg for first place in the New Hampshire primary, which will end on Tuesday, February 11th, at 7:00 p.m. He took to the stage to cheer and hear the sound of “Power to the People”, delivering his typical abuse against the 1% and his calls for unity.

The most recent strokes remained relatively apolitical throughout their rough set, which consisted of the infectious indie rock that made them legends of the downtown New York scene in the early 2000s. They played some of their classics like “Someday” and debuted a new song called “Bad Decisions”. At some point, frontman Julian Casablancas announced that his album would be released on April 10th. Another time he started a tirade about pirates, who represented the “bad people” who “stole and saved for money” that “Bernie Sanders would throw out of office”. He made sure it was clarified that he meant “no disrespect for pirates” and added, “Modern business people? Much worse.” The joke was strange, but the energy was undeniable.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3ZoII-w3GY (/ embed)

www.youtube.com

Towards the end, Casablancas asked the fans to look at a screen over the audience. Then he played a new song, “At the Door” – an autotune-heavy synthesizer number reminiscent of his work with the Voidz – while a psychedelic animated video was played in the background.

The video “At the Door” seems to follow different science fiction-inspired storylines and uses Disney-style animations. There is a little boy who leaves his house with a Grim Reaper figure after seeing his parents fight. There is a super heroic woman who kills her kidnappers and embarks on a heroic journey in a racing car. There are a few rabbits that resemble Watership Down and are forced to run away from a mutated enemy rabbit and a massive dark sun. And then there are a multitude of extraterrestrials that seem to live in a paradise world on the other side of the real world. The video, filled with starry, surreal images, combines science fiction and fantasy with reality and seems to present different possible futures, some apocalyptic and some elysical.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CAz_vvsK9M (/ embed)

www.youtube.com

There are many ways to read this video in the context of the rally. It might have little to do with the burgeoning political revolution that Sanders is leading. On the other hand, the rabbits, the little boy and the captive woman could also be part of the fear and suffering that occur in America – ecological disasters threaten, rulers rule and mutations bring people with incurable diseases ashore – and Sander’s campaign promises to combat these realities with environmental movements like the Green New Deal and advantageous programs like Free College and Medicare for All.

Regardless of whether the new video by Strokes was a symbol of the political revolution or not, it hit more than a few chords. But it was far from over. Casablancas had periodically complained that the lights had been turned on, and when someone told him the police were to blame, he started a version of the song “New York City Cops”, a number against the police. Perhaps frustrated by their presence and unrest, and inspired by the general frustration with the cops, he invited the audience to jump on the stage (much to the contempt of the current police).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSfq0Zf2Yw4 (/ embed)

www.youtube.com

When the show ended, the audience flocked outside and started a spontaneous ice skating session on a frozen pond in which “BERNIE 2020” was written in the snow.

Before the event, Casablancas released a more political statement saying, “We are honored to be associated with such a committed, hard-working and trustworthy patriot – and with a fellow New York citizen … As the only candidate who really doesn’t have one Is business, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and support America’s return to democracy, so we support him. “

The strokes – with their private school backgrounds and rock star ethos – may not be the most obvious representatives of Sander’s campaign. But something in the energy of their music seems to perfectly embody the spirit of hope and determination that carried Sanders’ campaign from darkness to the front of the future.