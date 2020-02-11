The Strokes debut with new music at the Bernie Sanders Rally in New Hampshire

New York indie rock band, The strokes, released a new release date for music and albums on Monday evening at a Bernie Sanders rally in Durham, New Hampshire.

At her very first show in New Hampshire, she was a lead singer Julian Casablancas He entered the stage with a loud and rich two-part ensemble, which was decorated with comic acclamations. He started the night by playing Talking Heads’ 1983 title “Burning Down the House” in front of 7,500 fans of Bernie Sanders.

GET TICKETS TO SEE THE STRIPS HERE!

The band later played a new song entitled “Bad Decisions” that released their music video for “At the Door” and announced the release date for their last album, The New Abnormal, on April 10th. This new album, produced by Rick Rubinwill be their first full length album in seven years. Their last studio album was Comedown Machine in 2013 and in 2016 they released their Future Present Past EP.

In a press release before her appearance, Casablancas expressed his reasons for investing in the Democratic President. He called the senator a “dedicated, hard-working and trustworthy patriot – and a New Yorker! Bernie Sanders is the only real candidate who is not a company. It’s our only chance to overthrow the company’s power and help make America democratic again. ”

The Stokes shared the stage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sunflower bean, Cynthia Nixon and Dr. Cornel West, who gave lectures and performed the evening before.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRfrtfaVqWs [/ embed]