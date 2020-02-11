The Strokes announce new album and share first song “At The Door”

The Strokes will release a new album later this year. Titled The new abnormalToday’s announcement is accompanied by the new song “At The Door” which can be streamed below.

The new abnormal is the first album by The Strokes since 2013 Comedown Machine, The album, produced by Rick Rubin, is released via the Cult Records label by frontman Julian Casablancas. The album contains allusions to the band’s New York roots with the song titles “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” and “Ode to the Mets”.

The band played a rally for Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire on Monday night, where they played “At The Door” for the first time.

Track List:

“The adults talk”

“Selfless”

“Brooklyn Bridge to the choir”

“Bad decisions”

“Eternal Summer”

“At the door”

“Why are Sundays So Depressing”

“Not the same anymore”

“Ode to the Mets”

The Strokes will play a handful of gigs this March with the support of Alvvays and King Princess.