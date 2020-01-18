The strangest superstitions in NHL history

As professional athletes, NHL hockey players will do their utmost to succeed on the ice. In addition to their training and preparation on and off ice, many players in NHL history have adopted strange and often disturbing superstitions to ensure their success on the ice.

Curiously, some of the best players to have played in the NHL are those who have the most wacky and unexpected superstitions. Superstitions are not strictly limited to players, as whole teams often follow specific rituals to help their team win.

Patrick’s posts

Inanimate objects cannot speak. Oh wait, what is Patrick? They can?

You read that right, the Hall of Fame goalkeeper had conversations with his goal posts, although all they ever said in return was “ping”. Roy did it because he thought it helped improve his game and that he would play better with goal posts on his side. Literally.

Roy is one of the most quark players to put them in the NHL. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

Superstition started in the 1986 Stanley Cup qualifiers against the Hartford Whalers. Roy said it started by accident during the national anthems:

“They (the goalposts) helped me and I played a good game. In overtime, a guy took a shot and hit the post, but we won. “

What exactly would Roy say to his messages?

“Come on guys, help me. Before the match, I give them instructions. The goal posts are still with me. They answer me. Some nights they say “bing”. But some nights, they also have a bad night. “

As crazy as it sounds, Roy’s superstition would help pave the way for a fantastic career. Roy won four Stanley Cups and three Vézina trophies.

No more nerves

Perhaps the most disturbing superstition in NHL history is the Hall of Famer Glenn Hall, also known as “Mr. Goalkeeper.”

In a physically disturbing ritual, Hall would force himself to vomit before each game, especially later in his career. Why? Similar to Patrick Roy, he had the superstition that it would improve his performance on ice.

“I have a feeling that I would not give everything I had if I did not cross it. I also felt that I was playing better. I felt that if I was not wired, I was not playing well. I woke up in the morning and couldn’t wait for the game. “

Raw or not, it’s hard to dispute the results. (Photo by B Bennett / Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

Hall felt that in order to live up to his own level of play, he had to find a way to cope and relieve the pressure of playing in hockey games of considerable importance. Obviously, his decision to do so paid off in the long run, as he not only lifted the Stanley Cup, but won three Vézina Trophies and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975 with 407 wins. career.

My precious!

Eddie “The Eagle” Belfour has been a great goalkeeper in his NHL career. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011, he won a Stanley Cup, two Vézina Trophies and 484 career games. Along the way, Belfour had, like many, a superstition.

Belfour has proven that goalkeepers are among the strangest players on the pike. (Photo by Rick Stewart / Getty Images)

Belfour’s superstition was attached to his goalkeeper gear. He refused to let anyone, except himself, touch any item of his equipment. The superstition was so strong in fact, that it was known to threaten those who approached or touched its equipment.

“If you touch my stuff, I will kill you.”

Obviously, it doesn’t matter when it comes to the threat, it’s clear how precise he was as to who hit his equipment, as he felt he was playing at his best when only he had touched it. Belfour was also known for completely dismantling parts of his equipment, like his glove, if he had a bad game or missed a soft goal.

The big one and baby powder?

That’s right, one of Wayne Gretzky’s many superstitions used baby powder on his stick before games.

Gretzky could be the most superstitious player in the history of the league. Does this mean that superstitions lead to success? I would say no. But for the “Grand”, they certainly did not hurt.

Gretzky had his supersitions, like everyone else. (Photo by B Bennett / Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

In addition to using baby powder:

He refused to have his hair cut on the road. The only time he had it cut, his team lost horribly.

He always put his equipment in a specific order. Its lower left half to the right and its upper left half to the right.

In the warm-ups, he would deliberately miss his first shot on the net on the right.

After the warm-ups, he drank drinks in a particular order: diet coke, water, gatorade and other diet coke.

It’s hard to challenge these strange rituals given that Gretzky has won four Stanley Cups, countless awards, scored 2,857 career points and has a place in the Hall of Fame.

Sidney Crosby, the perfectionist

When I say, perfectionist, it is not a reference to his playing on the ice, but to the superstition of Crosby with his hockey sticks.

With their sticks, each must be cut to a specific length and taped in a specific way. Once they are registered, no one can touch them, and if they do, Crosby is forced to put the stick back in completely, feeling that the stick will not work as it should unless it is handled by itself .

Dare not touch the Crosby hockey stick before it! (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Crosby’s other superstition does not call its mother on match days. The three times he did so resulted in three serious injuries; a dislocated shoulder, a broken foot and broken teeth.

Drop the material!

One of the best-known superstitions in NHL history is the choice of teams after winning the Eastern or Western Conference finals. Presented with the Prince of Wales trophy or the Clarence S. Campbell bowl, the winning team must decide whether or not to touch the trophy when receiving it.

The St. Louis Blues did not touch the Campbell Bowl and it worked for them! (Photo AP / Tom Gannam)

A ridiculous superstition is the players’ belief that receiving or touching the conference trophy is a bad omen and diminishes a team’s chances of winning the Stanley Cup. However, throughout NHL history, this does not appear to be the case, as teams that choose to hit a conference trophy have tended to win the Stanley Cup about 50% of the time.

In 2008, Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins chose not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy and then lost in the Stanley Cup final. A year later, Crosby chose to collect the trophy and the Penguins won the Stanley Cup.

Other strange hockey superstitions:

Chris Chelios: Last person to put on their jersey before a match.

Last person to put on their jersey before a match. Jocelyn Thibault: Pour water on his head six and a half minutes before a game.

Pour water on his head six and a half minutes before a game. Joe Nieuwendyk: Ate two pieces of toast with peanut butter before each game.

Ate two pieces of toast with peanut butter before each game. Brendan Shanahan: Wearing his junior hockey shoulder pads in Detroit, listening to Madonna before the game.

Wearing his junior hockey shoulder pads in Detroit, listening to Madonna before the game. Karl Alzner: The taps stick 88 times, trace the outline of the maple leaves before the end of the national anthems.

This article was originally written in December 2014.