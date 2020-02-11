The strange case of OpenBazaar

OpenBazaar is a peer-to-peer network that allows users to buy and sell products, including illegal items. Due to its decentralized nature, the market is called “fed-proof” by some. Credit: Carnegie Mellon College of Engineering

A year after the FBI closed the infamous Darknet marketplace on the Silk Road in 2013 to facilitate the sale of weapons and cocaine, a group of programmers developed a new darknet market, aptly named “DarkMarket”. Shortly after its introduction, DarkMarket changed its name to “OpenBazaar”.

OpenBazaar looked like a silk road at first glance, but with one crucial difference: it was completely decentralized, which meant it wasn’t hosted on servers in a central location that could be easily shut down by law enforcement agencies. Instead, the service was hosted on all of its users’ computers, also known as a peer-to-peer network.

OpenBazaar is not the first anonymous online marketplace since the Silk Road closed, but the first decentralized one. This has led to considerable hype for some, with some assuming that the market would be fed-proof.

This sparked the curiosity of Privacy Engineering graduate James Arps and Nicolas Christin of CyLab, who published the first major analysis of the Silk Road economy. What does this market – its products, users and providers – actually look like? The duo spent 14 months monitoring OpenBazaar’s activities in 2018 and 2019 and presented their findings in their study “Open Market or Ghost Town? The Curious Case of OpenBazaar” at this week’s conference on financial cryptography and data security in Malaysia.

“We have observed a reasonable number of products on the market, but the economic activity has been modest at best,” said Christin, professor of engineering and public policy and institute for software research. “And most of this economic activity appears to have been generated by illegal product sales.”

To collect the data, the researchers created a custom crawler – a bot that automatically searches and indexes content – to scratch data about OpenBazaar products, sellers, and users. Your crawler would create an overall picture of the market every two to four hours every day.

During these 14 months, the team observed more than 24,000 different product lists, more than 1,000 sellers and more than 5,000 users who were only interested in browsing or buying items. While this may sound like a reasonable accumulation of activity, the researchers also found that fewer than 200 salespeople documented at least one sale during the reporting period.

OpenBazaar’s 14-month observable sales were approximately $ 86,000, or slightly more than $ 6,000 a month, according to the researchers. Cannabis, stimulants and psychedelics alone accounted for more than 70 percent of sales. Compare that to the Silk Road in 2013, which regularly had sales of more than $ 10 to $ 15 million a month.

The team also found that the overall lifespan of users was quite short. More than two-thirds of users stayed on the network for less than a day and never returned. In contrast, providers tended to stay a little longer, especially if they documented at least one sale. About three quarters of all participants used the network for less than a week, while some users stayed on the network for the entire measurement period.

“So far, OpenBazaar has simply not been a very popular market,” says Christin. “An important factor could be that OpenBazaar is not as easy to search for illegal products as centralized marketplaces.”

Since the search engine built into OpenBazaar censors illegal elements, users have to navigate to third-party services to find them, which can be too complex for most users. However, centralized alternatives still offer users an easy way to search for illegal products. Since OpenBazaar operates in a peer-to-peer network, each market participant also has to download special software to access the market instead of surfing the Internet like centralized markets.

According to the researchers, OpenBazaar remains the ghost town it currently resembles until changes are made in these areas.

