The Stormi collection by Kylie Cosmetics is full of butterflies

If, like me, you are one of Kylie Jenner’s 158 million Instagram followers, follow not only Jenner’s movements, but her daughter Stormi as well. The adorable toddler is a star in itself. It was only a matter of time before a Kylie Cosmetics Stormi collection came on the market, and now we have a little insight into the new products. No, Baby Stormi won’t wear the line (at least we don’t think so), but the makeup is inspired by it.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since I found out I’m pregnant,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “A whole collection of @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter.” The line is not huge, but it is really pretty and also great for Valentine’s Day. On the packaging are colorful butterflies that we are sure will love Stormi. Inside there is an eyeshadow palette, pressed blush powder, lip kits with matt liquid lipstick and lip liner, and the Mini High Gloss Collection.

Shades are usually “feminine” with pink and lavender eyeshadow colors, pale pink and purple shine and a rosy blush.

The prices are not yet known, but Kylie Cosmetics will definitely announce them soon. They are likely to be close to their usual prices for new lines, from around $ 29 for a lip kit to $ 42 for the eyeshadow palette. The collection will appear on the Kylie Cosmetics website on February 1st. When you return here you will be informed of new information.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that if you buy something, we may receive a small commission on the sale by clicking a link in this story.