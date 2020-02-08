The storage of ethanol by-products stinks in small communities

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) – We have all seen ethanol on gas pumps. But after it’s produced, a by-product remains that can smell. It’s called Brennerkorn and if the air isn’t quiet, Jody Weible smells the pile of supplies half a mile away.

Jody Weible said: “It is definitely within reach. I come here to work in the garden and I can hardly breathe.”

The by-product of the AltEn ethanol plant is being stored on a property near a busy street in Saunders County. Scott Tingelhoff, manager of the AltEn ethanol plant, said, “If anyone has any concerns, I think it’s the best way to deal with, communicate with, and talk about them.”

Tingelhoff says that after starch is removed from the corn to make ethanol, the by-product accumulated here, known as burner grain, still has value. Tingelhoff said: “Ultimately, it will be used for an alternative fuel source.”

State environmental regulators don’t buy it. In an infringement report from the Ministry of Environment and Energy on January 30, no evidence was provided to show that there is a viable market or use for these materials.

John Schnell, who lives near Mead, said, “It’s actually just a waste, and you have to go ahead and start pulling it away.” If you want to produce it, you have a plan to take care of it. “

And there are concerns about the effects under the stack. Brenda Halbmeier from the Mead area said: “Pesticides and fungicides, and they’re sitting on the aquifer that supplies everyone southeast from here.”

The plant manager says these concerns are addressed. Tingelhoff said: “We are introducing a groundwater monitoring system so we don’t have any real concerns from this point of view.”

The state demands that the company begin disposal of solid waste, also known as “wet cake”, on March 1, and that all waste must be removed from the site by March 2021.

Jody Weible said, “I want it out, away.”

Plant manager Tingelhoff said: “A time frame? I don’t know if it will be weeks or months, but it will not be years. “

After receiving the government announcement, the plant manager informed us that the company would continue to work with regulators and would be happy to resolve any issues.

