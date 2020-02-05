The State of the Union speech by Trump was the most exploiting TV I have seen in years

Welcome to SOTU, the brand new game show of 2020! It’s like Oprah or Ellen except that the star is a straight white man and most real beneficiaries will be! We have a really great show planned for you tonight, folks! You will not believe the prices, the intrigue, the ups and downs! You will laugh and you will cry! The best has yet to come!

That was the feeling of Trump’s State of the Union speech tonight, pronounced as it was in this brave new world where it is perfectly normal for a president to stand up and declare the union “stronger than ever before” 24 hours before being confronted with a deposition in the senate. Come and see the orange man in a red tie and his vice-president, who gave so many standing ovations during the long speech that he gave the impression of a jack-in-the-box powered by sycofancy. Come and see rich, conservative men in expensive suits jump out of their seats to applaud for a “handcuff”. Look again while boo “the previous government” while the Speaker of the House, who was wearing the same pin that she used during the House’s accusation on her white jacket, shakes her head after her president’s handshake has been denied.

Come and look for a promise to “ban long-term abortion,” announced minutes after the leader of the free world cynically introduced the tearing mother of a small child born 21 weeks of pregnancy. Come and see how Donald Trump personally claims the honor of inventing gentrification when he claims that “rich people are pouring money into poor neighborhoods” in the “first time these communities have seen something like this”. Come and see a billionaire snowflake with a casualty complex and a miniature American flag claiming that “we were treated unfairly for many years for trade” because of “China’s massive theft of America’s jobs” that they “got away with every year, ten years after ten years ” It really has to be seen to be believed.

If you think it’s cynical and brave for the president to take a single mother and her young daughter to a State of the Union address to illustrate how democrats apparently fail in their state, that’s fine. But at least wait until the final unveiling – the one where the president says: “Tonight we can unveil you exclusively will go to the school of your choice! ‘to a confused eight-year-old who is waiting for a scholarship in Philadelphia. There is nothing like watching that awkward, awkward moment. Nothing.

Or right? Wait, because there is more. There is a young family – a mother named Amy and her two children – who is introduced on the floor because her husband is currently employed. The president just wants to thank her for being part of a military family that makes sacrifices on behalf of America. He doesn’t really want to thank her alone. He wants to announce that “we have your husband here and we bring him outside! Amy’s two small children caught in the blows and the Republicans ironically sing “US, US! ”Is astonished when their father appears in uniform. The little boy’s mouth, “Daddy?” Yes, Donald Trump has paid to have this price for the cameras delivered to them. Will he pay for the years of therapy that this probably needs? Who cares?! US, US!

Then of course there are the entries from Space Force; the promise to put the first woman on the moon; the claims that “unlike many before me, I keep my promises”; the “real and true president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido,” forced to stand and nod a long, uncomfortable few minutes at Trump, can make a tantrum about how “socialism destroys countries” and democrats are socialists taking your health care away . Anyone can be a player in the Trump 2020 campaign: an exiled Venezuelan politician, a two-year-old premature born, Brett Kavanaugh, Rush Limbaugh, those “illegal alien criminals” who just keep shooting people, Hunter Biden. All Trumpworld is a stage, and all men and women are only players (well, except women after eight months of pregnancy with dead fetuses in their wombs. But who cares them?!)

And he wouldn’t let you go without playing some of his biggest hits. The wall is back! (“We have now traveled more than 100 miles and have traveled more than 500 miles in a very short time, so next year we have traveled 500 miles,” FYI. That is creative math.) Space Force is going to make your child an astronaut! “The best has yet to come”! Nancy Pelosi will hand out a special treat at the end: split pieces of the 45th President’s speech to the United States of America.

SOTU never disappoints with Donald Trump at the helm, and this was really a bumper edition. You will laugh; you will cry. You will usually cry. But your tears will be used to create great new opportunities for oil and gas workers! And you can keep your expensive care plan! Smile a little, why not? “The United States is where all the action is!” And wouldn’t that count for anything?

