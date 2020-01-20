College basketball saw some wild swings over the weekend with six teams in the top 15 fall.

Florida State No. 5 in AP Poll After Miami Overtime Victory

Six teams in last week’s AP Top 15 lost this week

Florida received a vote after a disruptive victory over Auburn

The state of Florida was almost victimized by the madness of late January.

Watching nine points against Miami, the Florida State was on the ropes when M.J. Walker hit a trio of free throws and then a pair of 3-pointers to help the Seminoles overtime. The state of Florida did not give up, winning 83-79.

Now, the state of Florida has a new number next to its name and perhaps a bet to claim the top spot moving forward.

The Seminoles took advantage of the wild weekend, jumping to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll. – No. 7 Louisville.

Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams in the top five to get the job done last week.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t moving, either.

The Bears (15-1) jumped over the Bulldogs and No. 1 in the Associated Press college basketball team Monday, using wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to make the top 25 seventh team. of the season. This fits the record set in 1983 for most No. 1 in poll history dating back to 1948-49.

Gonzaga (20-1) was just a victim of her conference schedule. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Santa Clara and BYU, but only a handful of voters saw these victories as less impressive than the perfect start to the Big Bears 12. Baylor received 33 first place votes and 1,591 points from the 65-member team, while Gonzaga received 31 first places for 1,588 units.

“It takes a team to win,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose team reached the top of the vote two years ago. “As a coach, you are really proud when different people start out, especially hard working kids.”

The rest of the top five look very different, with Duke, Auburn and Butler all losing their games last week.

Kansas (14-3) scored three points at No. 3 after wins over Oklahoma and Texas, the latter requiring a big comeback in Austin. San Diego (19-0) remained perfect with wins over Fresno State and Nevada.

Louisville, which had a taste of first place earlier this season, scored 5 points after winning Pittsburgh overtime and handling the Blue Devils. Dayton was next, followed by Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall to finish in the top 10.

The Duke also lost to Clemson earlier in the week, sending Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching staff to five points.

“We just have to grow up,” he said after the Blue Devils lost 79-73 to the Cardinals on Saturday at Cameron Stadium. “I’m really in my team. It’s been a long journey. I’ve never told you we’re great. It’s a process for us playing these two teams. To win, we have to learn from it and move on. It’s a long journey. “

The Florida Gators received 21 votes after winning 69-47 over No 16 Auburn in Gainesville.

Krzyzewski’s team was not alone in taking a hard lesson last week. Auburn dropped to No. 16 after losing a pair of shots to Alabama and Florida, and the Fifth Ranked managed to reach 13th after the Bulldogs lost to Seton Hall, DePaul.

“It’s the time of year when we have to try to lift our game and we’re not,” said Tigers coach Bruce Pearl, whose team had won its first 15 games. “Obviously, there is a very big price tag on our head that ranks fourth in the country. And so I think we have to respond to the step we saw this week from both Alabama and Florida.”

TagsToTranslate College Basketball