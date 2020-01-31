The startup offers unlimited calls and SMS for $ 10

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

A startup in San Francisco could have the solution parents have been looking for for years. Free telephone service – without an expensive monthly contract.

“Never pay for phone service again,” says TextNow’s website. Sounds pretty tempting, doesn’t it?

There are several options: TextNow offers you a personal telephone number and connections to make free, ad-financed calls and texts. However, it must be a phone that is compatible with the Sprint network. And you cannot surf the Internet either. That will cost you at least $ 19.99 a month.

However, if you’re ready to pay the $ 9.99 setup fee to purchase the TextNow Sim card for installation on your existing phone or new purchase, you’ll get a free alternative to the major mobile operators, whose monthly fees are enormously high. For example, the Verizon wireless network tariff starts at $ 70 for a service line.

“This has been our goal for years to be free,” said Derek Ting, co-founder of TextNow. “We are finally here.”

TextNow had offered free calls and SMS, but only for customers who were within WiFi range and who made calls using the TextNow smartphone app.

Once you’ve registered, download the app and get a text number from TextNow. The phone rings for incoming calls, regardless of whether the app is open or not.

Ting reports over 200 million downloads for the TextNow app.

It was just a year ago that another tech startup, Mint Mobile, advertised free calls, SMS, and 3 GB of mobile data as part of Super Bowl 2019 for its $ 15 low-ball offer per month. The catch was that the price jumped to $ 25 a month after the first 3 months. Later in 2019, rival Unreal Mobile countered with a $ 20 monthly plan for 3 GB of data.

MintMobile is back with another offer for this year’s Super Bowl. Sign up for the service during the game and get three months of free mobile service. But you have to act quickly. The offer is only available from February 2nd at 3:15 p.m. (PST) to around 7:15 p.m. (PT) when the game is expected to be over.

At TextNow, Ting says that the ads are only displayed. Users are not forced to listen to them before or after phone calls. For those who want to use the service without ads, the cost is $ 9.99 a month and $ 19.99 a month for ads and mobile data.

Parents who need to buy a phone so that their children can stay in touch, but don’t want to pay monthly service fees of $ 200 or more, first need a phone that is compatible with Sprint or Verizon.

Many could have an old phone in the house. If not, TextNow will sell you an older iPhone model, the 7, for $ 259. You could do it even better by going to a used site like Gazelle, where you can get a 7 for $ 179. A Samsung Galaxy S7, also a four-year-old phone, costs $ 144 at Gazelle.

Consumers can save a lot on WiFi by skipping indefinitely

