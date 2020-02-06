The stars of Katy Keene are overjoyed to stop worrying about murder

Katy Keene may call himself a Riverdale spin-off, but it’s really a show in a class of its own.

The new series of stars Lucy Hale as the titular Katy, an ambitious fashion designer who does her best to live her dreams in New York with her friends. The pilot brings Riverdale’s Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) in that small circle of dreamers, who liberate poor Josie from ‘the murder capital of the world’.

Katy Keene is in fact light and happy in all the ways that Riverdale is rarely ever, and these friends don’t run away from serial killers or cults or secret boarding school associations.

“The biggest difference is that everyone lives … People don’t like those problems,” Ashleigh Murray tells E! News. “They have real, regular world problems, don’t ‘don’t drink that juice’, a little trouble.”

And she is enthusiastic about it.

“It’s incredibly fun. It’s just fun to get dressed and run around in New York City, and maybe do some karaoke,” she says. “I just want to live free and full of pleasure and without fear.”

Lucy Hale didn’t come from Riverdale, but she came from her very murderous teen show with Pretty Little Liars. Now life is much easier.

“Somebody’s not dying, somebody’s not stalking me, it’s great,” she says, explaining that she really wanted a TV world where she felt she could live for a while. “It is nice to really switch it.”

She describes the world of Katy Keene as ‘like candy’.

You can get a taste of the Katy Keene atmosphere in Riverdale last night, in which Veronica made a trip to New York and caught up with her old friend Katy, and you can see the pilot tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW.

Watch the video above for more from Hale and Murray.