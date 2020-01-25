The Star Wars prequel starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi 'on hold'

The Scottish actor played the Jedi master in the three Star Wars prequels (Image: Rex)

Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars spin-off, which was due to air on Disney + streaming service, has been suspended.

The series, which apparently took place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, would have reached the Jedi master in the interim of the two films when the Empire took over the galaxy.

The news of the split was announced last year, with director Deborah Chow and writer Hossein Amini attached.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Amini abandoned the project and is actively looking for a new scribe, although Chow still remains as director.

The sources told the publication that, although two scripts had already been completed, the arc drawn for the series had been discarded and the bosses were looking for new writers.

The Doctor Sleep actor had previously said (via IGN) that filming had been delayed one year, but he did not expect this to affect the actual release date, which is still TBC.

The Scottish actor previously played the role in the three Star Wars prequels of series creator George Lucas; The phantom menace, the attack of the clones and the revenge of the Sith.

The filming of the show will now take place in 2021 (Image: Disney)

Fans last saw the character in Tatooine’s self-imposed exile, after separating the twins Skywalker Luke and Leia to keep them safe from their father, who completed his transformation into Darth Vader.

The Trainspotting star had previously revealed that the prequel series will explore the “trauma” of the character.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, the 48-year-old said the prequel will fill the gaps in the character’s story after his betrayal by Anakin Skywalker and before he met his Padawan’s son, Luke.

“The story is between Episode III and Episode IV,” he said. Order The Jedi Order was falling apart (at the end of Revenge of the Sith).

‘It will be interesting to take a character we know and show him, well, I think his bow will be quite interesting, dealing with the fact that all the Jedi were killed with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to overcome. “

Well, we hope to return soon to a galaxy far, far away!

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s untitled prequel will arrive at Disney + on an unannounced date





