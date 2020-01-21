The Star Wars fighting game developed by fans shows great potential

Force Combat was created by a passionate fan and reminds us of how urgently we need a Star Wars fighting game. Make it happen EA.

Some of you may be too young to remember, but in 1997 LucasArts developed and released a game called Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi for the original PlayStation. It was a fighting game with all the promises in the world that took characters from the Star Wars universe and led them against each other in single combat.

It was a failure with critics, but it sold quite well after the release. It is a ridiculous story that tried to justify why these characters took part in Teräs Käsi’s unarmed fighting discipline, and was criticized for their slow fight, unbalanced characters, and generally uninteresting gameplay.

While it now lives in shame, it still serves as a reminder of what might have been. Despite its failures, there is still huge potential for a Star Wars fighting game. I mean, lightsaber duels are a big part of the Star Wars draw. How could a Star Wars fighting game not work?

Well, I have news for you – it can! And a Star Wars fan showed us the potential.

Since last year, a fan of “Lastjawa” has been developing a Star Wars fighting game called Force Combat on his own. And although projects created by fans are nothing new, it actually looked like it had amazing potential, especially given the resources.

We’re talking about a guy! EA has hundreds of people working on Star Wars IP, and it still took five years to get a good game out.

We have a guy here who has developed a fairly solid Star Wars fighting game in his spare time. Check out the gameplay video for yourself, it looks real. More footage can be seen on Lastjawa’s Twitter page.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puP1QEuFmp4

Although Force Combat has been underway since last year, it has only recently started to gain ground. When the Star Wars fans heard about it, it became more and more popular.

There’s only one problem. Disney owns the rights to Star Wars IP and EA has the exclusive license rights to publish Star Wars games on “all interactive platforms”. In other words, despite its good looks, this game would almost certainly shut down. There is no chance that Disney or EA will allow this, so Lastjawa took the initiative and unfortunately closed the patreon for it.

While it is sad to see that a game with such potential does not come to fruition – especially one that was developed by a passionate fan – the interest it arouses will hopefully send a message to Disney and EA. We want a Star Wars fighting game. And if EA were smart, they would contact Lastjawa immediately.