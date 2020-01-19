New Delhi: Prior to the budget, stainless steel actors have sought some curative measures such as the elimination of import duties on key ferronickel and stainless steel scrap raw materials.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for fiscal year2020-21 on February 1.

To increase domestic manufacturing, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) said it has recommended some curative measures to the government before the budget.

In a representation filed with the Ministry of Finance, the agency has requested a null tariff on the import of key raw materials such as ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap, he said. “Ferronickel and stainless steel scrap are key raw materials that are not available in the country and must necessarily be imported,” he said.

At present, the basic customs duty on ferronickel and stainless steel scrap is 2.5 percent.

The elimination of the tax on ferronickel and stainless steel scrap is a long-standing demand and the Ministry of Steel has also sometimes imposed zero duty on these items.

The stainless steel industry meets most of its nickel requirements through the ferronickel and stainless steel scrap route.

“The lack of availability of ferro-nickel in the country makes it necessary for domestic stainless steel producers to import this ferro alloy. This is because India is deficient in nickel ore and, therefore, there is no production of ferronickel in the country. ”

Most of the ferro-nickel acquisition comes from non-FTA countries. Even within the FTA countries, the null duty rate applies only to imports from ASEAN countries.

In addition, the FTA partner countries, such as Japan and Korea, are net importers of ferronickel due to their important stainless steel manufacturing capabilities. The reduction of basic customs duties (BCD) on ferronickel will not harm any national industry, “he said.

For stainless steel scrap, he said, its availability in the country is extremely limited and most of the requirement for stainless steel scrap must be mandatory.

Almost 75 percent of the requirement for stainless steel scrap in the country must be met through imports.

Stainless steel, due to its corrosion-resistant characteristic and high strength, has an extremely long service life, at least 30 years, compared to any other substitute material. Most of the growth in stainless steel consumption, said ISSDA, has occurred in the country in the last 10-12 years.

He also noted that “the main stainless steel producing countries such as China, Korea, Japan, the EU and the US have zero import tariffs on stainless steel scrap. From ASEAN countries and the FTA (Japan, Korea ) while flat stainless steel products are reaching zero service, the most essential stainless steel raw material attracts 2.5 percent service. ”

The president of ISSDA, K K Pahuja, said: It is necessary to boost national manufacturing by reducing the high costs of inputs.

Despite the challenging challenges of world trade, he said, India remains the second largest producer and consumer of stainless steel. Demand for stainless steel in India is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8-9 percent in a variety of applications. However, Indian consumption per capita of stainless steel is 2.5 kg against the world average of 6 kg.

“In addition, the capacity utilization of Indian stainless steel manufacturers is stagnant at 60-70 percent, as cheap imports encompass a significant market share. In addition, high input costs reduce the competitiveness of national actors globally. We urge the government not to see a tax on raw materials as a source of income, rather consider the broader vision of higher manufacturing growth that results in job creation, “he said.

