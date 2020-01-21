The first black prosecutor in St. Louis says there is a “racist conspiracy” against her, and she is suing the city and the city’s police union.

“It’s not about Kim Gardner,” she told ABC News. Nightline in a recent interview. “This is about certain people in these organizations who have gone beyond unprecedented levels of coordination to stop people’s will. I had no choice but to act for the will of people because they want me to fight for what is right. “

“It’s about the people and that’s why we have to fight,” added Gardner, reports ABC News. “Enough is enough.”

The Atlanta black star Gardner’s complaint, filed in the eastern Missouri district, is reportedly citing the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which accuses city officials of violating the law against white supremassist organizations. Your lawsuit is the first time that a local public prosecutor has brought the police union to justice for racial violations of civil rights.

According to ABC News, Gardner has given top priority to reforming the criminal justice system. She has set up a diversion program for non-violent drug addicts and her office has stopped pursuing low-level marijuana crimes.

The Atlanta black star Gardner has reportedly accused the city police union of “assisting white officers accused of committing acts of violence and excessive violence against African-American citizens”.

“The Ku Klux Klan law was passed to address exactly this scenario – a racially motivated conspiracy to deny the civil rights of racist minorities by hindering government officials’ efforts to ensure equal legal justice for all,” she continues on Atlanta black star Reports.

The Gardner lawsuit also alleged several violations of civil rights by the city and the leadership of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, the Atlanta black star Reports.

The lawsuit also cites a report released by a surveillance group last year that contained dozens of racist, violent social media posts by city officials. One from 2018 read: “If the Confederate flag is racist, it’s Black History Month” Atlanta black star Reports.

Gardner’s lawsuit also mentions the director of the police union Jeff Roordawho supports Darren Wilson, the white officer who killed the 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014 the Atlanta black star Reports.

“The union believes this is a major distraction that is intended to draw the attention that Gardner’s rejection is sure to draw in the wrong direction,” the group said in a statement in response to the lawsuit Atlanta black star Reports. The union called the lawsuit “frivolous and without merit”.

The Atlanta black star The St. Louis Police Officers Association has reportedly called on Gardner to resign, saying that “she must be removed from office with all available means”.

ABC News reports that Roorda, whom Gardner described as a “divisive” person, held a press conference to refute the prosecutor’s allegations.

“Gardner essentially claims that her critics have teamed up to keep her from working as a prosecutor. Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Roorda, ABC News reports. “My police officers and I want her to do her job.

“We absolutely want her to stand up for innocent victims, to put dangerous criminals behind bars and to respect the rule of law,” Roorda continued, ABC News reports. She does her job and does the important work to help the most vulnerable in the deadliest Defend USA City. “