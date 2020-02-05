The Spurs had crazy status yesterday

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 22: LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers points with a three-pointed arrow in front of Rudy Gay # 22 of the San Antonio Spurs to game 128-128 during a 143-142 overtime loss from Laker at Staples Tie Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How / Getty Images)

It was an incredible defeat for the Lakers last night. The Lakers dominated on the offensive and defensive and proved to be the better team overall.

However, 11 players on the Spurs list played more than 10 minutes last night. 11 different players. LaMarcus Aldridge scored only 7 points in 30 minutes, but will certainly go on a vengeance tour to balance his performance against his future opponents.

Coach Pop makes sure that all of his players have adequate playing time and compete against some of the best in the league.

Every player who was on the bench for the Spurs last night at least stepped on the floor, which shows the Spurs organization’s trust in the players they gathered.