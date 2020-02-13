The sports world responds to the absurd, embarrassing press conference of Astros

Jasen Vinlove-VS TODAY Sport

The Houston Astros did everything they could to dig a deeper hole during a weird, wild and completely absurd press conference on Thursday prior to spring training.

Astros owner Jim Crane opened the procedure with some absolutely bewildering remarks about the devastating scandal. He said players should not be punished and the sign-stealing scandal had no influence on the game.

As if that wasn’t enough, Crane returned and said he didn’t say it didn’t affect the game.

Yes, it was a wild scene.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman also “apologized” afterwards, in an incredibly short time on stage. This kind of apology was so strange to everyone, since their owner had literally said they didn’t deserve guilt or punishment.

If you have seen the insane evidence that the players’ involvement in the sign-stealing scheme they used during their World Series run demonstrated, you would certainly know why they had to apologize.

It is not surprising that the sports world had some strong reactions to the press conference.

Well, I think we see why the Astros organization has handled things so badly that it starts at the top. Their owner Jim Crane is at the forefront of embarrassing the organization with these answers.

– Mike Golic (@espngolic) February 13, 2020

It is shocking to hear Jim Crane say that he did not find the board that affected games with stealing. Of course it is. Why else would the Astros have had such an extensive system to cheat?

– Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 13, 2020

Jim Crane sounds deaf. Jose Altuve and Alex Bergman talked together for less than a minute and a half. Dusty Baker, who has been an Astros manager for two weeks, sounded the most genuine. What a mess.

– Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 13, 2020

Jim Crane: “We apologize for breaking the rules.” He will not admit that breaking the rules gave the Astros an advantage.

This press conference was an absolute disaster for the Astros.

– Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 13, 2020

This press conference with Astros owner Jim Crane is a joke. MLB should have removed their 2017 World Series title and he should have sold the team. Blaming the fired GM and manager and not holding the players responsible is ONE JOKE. #Sheltered #Cheaters

– David Kaplan (@thekapman) February 13, 2020

The Astros should have their title taken away just because of how poorly Jim Crane dealt with it

– Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) February 13, 2020

“What we didn’t expect is that Jim Crane comes out and treats us all as if we were too stupid to ask the right questions.”

– @ jasonfitz about the lack of responsibility of the Astros today. pic.twitter.com/mMahpzKOrh

– Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) February 13, 2020