The speech by the president raises hope, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied today in Lok Sabha to the thank you to the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke at the beginning of the budget session on January 31, ahead of the joint session of both chambers, that the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution “paved the way for the same development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”. “The repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution by the two-thirds majority of both chambers of Parliament is not only historical, it has also paved the way for the same development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” said Kovind.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: “Politically driven, some states do not allow farmers to benefit from the PM-Kisan program. I appeal to them, please do not allow farmers welfare policies to exist. We must all work together to achieve that Prosperity from farmers of India. “

PM Modi highlighted the Bodo agreement signed by his government, saying that past efforts have been crazy, but that efforts are aimed at achieving political goals. “What was done earlier was for political purposes and was limited to papers,” said PM Modi. “It was said about the Bodo problem that it did not happen for the first time, nor did we say that it happened for the first time. There have been many attempts, some are still going on, but whatever (earlier) ) happened, happened, keep an eye on politics. “

In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said India could no longer wait for unsolved problems. “The goal of the NDA government is speed and scalability, determination and determination, sensitivity and solutions. People recognized our speed and gave us a larger mandate in 2019,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said: “For years, distance has become a reason to ignore the northeast region. Things have changed since then. The northeast is becoming a growth engine. Outstanding work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are visiting Region regularly. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha: “When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji. Adhir ji promotes the ‘Fit India Movement’ launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymnastics in the meantime I thank Adhir Ji for promoting this movement. “

