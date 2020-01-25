The spectators of the masked singer convinced that they have discovered Fox's identity

Who is behind the mask? (Image: ITV)

Masked Singer viewers are convinced that they have discovered Fox’s identity, mainly because of his distinctive accent.

The singer had the audience and the judges astonished with her interpretation of On My Own by Les Miserables, singing each note with ease.

“It was absolutely beautiful,” Davina McCall said at the end of the presentation, while Jonathan Ross jokingly decided it was Matt Lucas because of his stage credits.

Fans (and Davina) are convinced, however, she is the theater actress and former Strictly star Denise Van Outen. They can be in something there.

A useful clue given by the singer was that a “broken heel” led her to her great opportunity.

While some referred to Alexandra Burke’s hit song, it is known that Denise fractured her heel, forcing her to retire from acting in Chicago in 2018.

Perhaps the most important clue is the star’s Essex / East London distinctive accent.

“The Fox in The Masked Singer is definitely Denise Van Outen, no doubt,” said one fan, while another added: “Fox has to be Denise Van Outen!”

“This fox is Denise van outen and I will not be told anything different,” said one more.

Other guesses included Alexandra Burke, due to her song Broken Heel and former EastEnders star Rita Simons.

This slut is Denise van outen and I will not be told any different #TheMaskedSinger

– chlo (@chloeee_thomson) January 25, 2020

ok monster has to be ceelo and the fox has to be denise #TheMaskedSinger

– lucy (@hilucyhere) January 25, 2020

Fox is definitely NOT Alexandra Burke, that’s not her voice at all. My guess is Denise van Outen #TheMaskedSinger

– Adam Lines (@ AdamGL94) January 25, 2020

Fox is 100% @denise_vanouten #TheMaskedSinger

– moz💤 (@ tinnie31) January 25, 2020

Fox has to be Denise Van Outen … excellent performance 👏 # themaskedsinger

– E.V. Hickman (@ hickmanev1) January 25, 2020

Also Fox is absolutely Denise Van Outen. He has collected teapots since he was young, he played Eponine in Les Mis in 1986, the last time on the dance floor is about reaching the final strictly. Call me Sherlock. I have deciphered all this. #TheMaskedSinger

– b ✨ (@ iambri_97) January 25, 2020

Previously blessing us with clues, Fox gave all two lies and one truth.

Speaking to the panel, he explained that he has an award-winning body, that he once toured with the Rolling Stones or that he was one of the first reality show stars.

Viewers also pointed out on Twitter that Denise works in London but lives in Kent, a perfect option for the “division of his time between the city and the country,” and fans have revealed that Denise is a well-known teapot collector. Solved case?

