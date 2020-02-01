The spectacular ‘Relay’ by Virat Kohli to fire The New Zealand Colin Munro is almost poetic

The presence of ghost and hunger of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in succession helped India break through the dangerous position of New Zealand opener Colin Munro and Tim Seifert in Wellington on Friday.

Chasing the Indian total of 165/8, the Kiwis were on their way to winning their first T20I match in the already lost 3-0 series cause at the Sky Stadium when Kohli produced a magic run to increase the momentum of the to break through the home team.

During the 12th over of the second inning, Munro skipped one of Shivam Dube’s deliveries to the wipe-over region and watched for a double. This was when Shardul Thakur came around quickly and gave the throw back to Kohli.

Kohli, who was nowhere near the stumps, quickly swallowed the pitch and in a lightning fast way he turned and broke the stumps leaving Munro well ahead of his fold at the end of the striker.

A rare way to be rejected, Munro explained what went through him in an interview after the game.

“I just saw Shardul throw to the end of the wicket-keeper or the end of the bowler, whatever it was, and I saw it pass and I thought oh well it’s going to the harmless end for me, and when I saw Kohli catch the ball and spinning around, then I thought I was a bit in trouble here, and then he hit as he usually does, “Munro said.

# ViratKohli’s presence of ghost👏Thakur threw at the bowler, #Kohli was in line. He saw #Munro jogging back at the 2nd point because the throw was on its way to the other end. A shot was fired and Munro suddenly realized that he had to step on the gas, but it was all too late pic.twitter.com/17CTMQqXeu

– Future (@WeeAreThaFUTURE) 1 February 2020

Smart Relay Throw through Shardul to Kohli and Kohli to the stumps. Munro was lazy and Kohli rightly took the chance to walk outside. # NZvIND #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/mFFEzbzdgH

– Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@ KingSlayer_05) January 31, 2020

The Kiwi opener was removed for 64 (47) and the game then entered Super Over, the second time in less than a week, after Shardul Thakur limited Tim Southee’s team to scoring seven in the last six deliveries. Better, Thakur’s passing also saw four Kiwi wickets perish, two of which came as run-outs.

Hunting 14 to win, KL Rahul scored 10 of the first two deliveries. Kohli then caused another defeat in New Zealand in the Super Over when India increased 4-0 in the 5-match T20I series.

The teams now meet for the final collision at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

