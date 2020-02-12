The SP of ex-Dodgers calls Rob Manfred because he has not punished Astros before

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sport

While MLB commissioner Rob Manfred handed discipline to the Houston Astros for their sign-staling methods in 2017, many players are still upset about how the competition handles the case. Among them, former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy, who called Manfred because he had let the Astros get away with it for years.

Rumors about teams that steal electronic signs have existed in MLB for years. The Astros’ method of using video to record the characters and smashing a garbage can to warn the batter of the next throw was known throughout the competition, including the Dodgers.

Yet MLB took little action to stop it. So, the Astros continued to use it during the post-season of 2017 and it helped pave the way for their World Series championship over the Dodgers in 2017. As McCarthy said, it affected the rankings, changed the post-season and changed the career of pitchers forever. Teams nevertheless received a pass from Manfred.

There is no doubt that @MLB and Rob Manfred must respond publicly to his lack of action on this. This went on for years, devastated postal season and career, while ultimately the public and internal trust in the game and those who remembered it were affected. https://t.co/H7rUaCxoLW

– Brandon McCarthy (@ BMcCarthy32) 12 February 2020

Manfred also received criticism from MLB players for not penalizing any player from Astros. It was later revealed that MLB gave players immunity to cooperate in the investigation.

MLB is still investigating the Red Sox for allegedly stealing plates using video in 2018. A problem that could have been tackled years ago could slip by and it changed baseball forever. Although the competition is trying to recover from this stain on the image, it is hard to see fans or players pass by quickly.