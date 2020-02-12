The Sooryavanshi of Akshay Kumar RECORD the most anticipated film of 2020

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming police drama, Sooryavanshi, is the most anticipated Indian film of 2020, according to an IMDb list.

“Sooryavanshi” is the next installment of the Rohit Shetty police drama universe. It is scheduled to hit theaters in March.

Sooryavanshi of Akshay Kumar RECORDED the most anticipated film of 2020

IMDb on Wednesday revealed its list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2020. The list is determined by IMDb MOVIEmeter data, based on actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors on the website.

Brahmastra: the first part is in the second place. Ayan Mukerji’s superhero adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and will be released on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also presents Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in fundamental roles.

Ajay Devgn’s new box office hit “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” is third on the list, followed by Ranveer Singh’s “83” star. “Rambo”, “K.G.F: Chapter 2”, “Street Dancer 3D”, “Baaghi 3”, “Indian 2” and “Chhapaak” complete the top 10.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!