The Sonic film receives a theme song and a music video by Wiz Khalifa

When the original trailer for the Sonic film was released, many questioned the choice of Gangsta´s Paradise as background music. Of course, that was just one of many things that were questioned. The Blue Blur was soon redesigned and the second trailer received much more positive feedback. With the theatrical debut in less than a month, a much more official theme song was unveiled. The new title (with a music video) is called Speed ​​Me Up. It was provided by Wiz Khalifa with Ty Dolla $ ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child. You can check it out by clicking below!

Wiz Khalifa’s theme song and music video

The Sonic film

Wiz Khalifa’s music video contains a combination of footage from the Sonic film and video game versions of the artists that roam the Sonic world. Popular Sonic iconography is omnipresent, including pointers to bosses, bonus levels, and more. It doesn’t have the energy I would expect from a Sonic theme song, but it fits much better than Gangsta’s Paradise.

The Sonic film is officially released on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. It was originally scheduled for release in November, but Paramount Pictures decided to delay it after the first trailer met with almost universal criticism. Maybe the finished project is going a little better?

