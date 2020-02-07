The social check is used to search for injuries in Campbell County

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: Feb 7, 2020

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 6:20 pm EST

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Local elementary school staff held their ears to the ground on Friday afternoon as the police searched for an injured man who had recently entered the forest in Concord.

Rumors of a block in the Concord primary school first appeared on Facebook shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Friday, February 7th. However, one school worker did not confirm the ban and instead stated that he is currently monitoring a situation in the area.

According to Captain Schmitt of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the situation was closer to Route 460 than to elementary school, which triggered a cautious attitude at school but did not result in a lockout.

According to Schmitt, the authorities carried out a social check after an injured man was seen in Concord in the woods near Doss Road at around 13:57. on Friday. At around 4.30 p.m., the injured person was found and on the way to the hospital, said Schmitt.

The captain says that the injured is not a threat to the public.

