The smallest fully digital circuit opens doors for next-generation 5nm semiconductors

The entire fully digital PLL fits in a range of 50 × 72 μm2 and is thus the smallest PLL to date. Credit: Kenichi Okada

Scientists from the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and Socionext Inc. have developed the world’s smallest fully digital phase locked loop (PLL). PLLs are important clock circuits in practically all digital applications. Reducing their size and improving their performance is a necessary step to enable the development of next generation technologies.

New or improved technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G mobile communications and the Internet of Things are expected to bring about revolutionary changes in society. Powerful SoC (System-on-a-Chip) devices, a type of integrated circuit, are indispensable for this. A central component of SoC devices is the phase locked loop (PLL), a circuit that synchronizes with the frequency of a reference oscillation and outputs a signal with the same or a higher frequency. PLLs generate clock signals whose oscillations act as a metronome and provide a precise time reference for the harmonic operation of digital devices.

In order for high-performance SoC components to be implemented, the manufacturing processes for semiconductor electronics have to become more complex. The smaller the area to be implemented for digital circuits, the better the performance of the device. Manufacturers have made ever increasing efforts to develop ever smaller semiconductors. 7nm semiconductors (a massive improvement over their 10nm predecessor) are already in production, and methods of building 5nm semiconductors are currently being explored.

However, there is a major bottleneck here. Existing PLLs require analog components that are generally bulky and have designs that are difficult to downsize.

Scientists from Tokyo Tech and Socionext Inc., led by Prof. Kenichi Okada, have resolved this problem by implementing a “synthesizable” fractional N-PLL that only requires digital logic gates and no bulky analog components, which facilitates the introduction of conventional miniaturized integrated circuits.

Okada and team used various techniques to reduce the required area, power consumption, and jitter (unwanted time fluctuations in the transmission of digital signals) of their synthesizable PLLs. To reduce the area, they used a ring oscillator, a compact oscillator that can be easily scaled down. To suppress jitter, they reduced the phase noise – random fluctuations in a signal – of this ring oscillator using “injection locking”. An oscillator is synchronized with an external signal whose frequency (or a multiple thereof) is close to that of the oscillator – over a wide frequency range. The lower phase noise in turn reduced power consumption.

The design of this synthesizable PLL surpasses that of all other current state-of-the-art PLLs in many important aspects. It achieves the best jitter performance with the lowest power consumption and smallest area (see Figure 1). “The core area is 0.0036 mm2, and the entire PLL is implemented as a single power supply layout,” Okada notes. In addition, it can be created using standard digital design tools, which enables fast, effortless, and inexpensive production and makes it economically viable.

This synthesizable PLL can easily be integrated into the design of fully digital SoCs and is commercially feasible. This makes it valuable for the development of the coveted 5 nm semiconductor for innovative applications such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and many others. High performance and low power consumption would be the decisive requirements. However, the contributions of this research go beyond these possibilities. “Our work demonstrates the potential of synthesizable circuits. With the design method used here, other components of SoCs such as data converters, power management circuits and wireless transceivers could also be made synthesizable. This would significantly increase the design productivity,” said Okada. Tokyo Tech and Socionext will continue to work together in this area to further miniaturize electronic devices and enable the latest generation of technologies to be realized.

Digital PLL achieves a power consumption of 0.265 mW

