The slowdown in the real estate sector weighs on BMC profits and is down 335 billion rupees

The total budget estimates for the next financial year are 8.95 percent above the budget expenditure of the last budget year of 30.692 billion rupees, which was 12.5 percent above the estimates for 2018-19. However, the BMC expects an estimated revenue of 28,448.30 billion rupees from various sources of income in the period 2020-21, which is 13.87 percent more than in fiscal year 2019-20 (24,983.82 billion rupees).

However, citizenship has raised the estimated revenue to 18,797 rupees for the 20-21 fiscal year from 19,240 rupees. For the first time, the BMC granted the financially troubled company Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) a grant of 1,500 billion rupees by making a provision in the budget. The company offers public bus connections to Mumbai and neighboring areas.

The BMC’s budget has also focused on various infrastructure projects, health services, education and other facilities. The BMC has provided Rs 14,637 crore for the 20-21 financial year for investment work that includes transportation and roads (Rs 2699.65 crore), coastal road project (Rs 2000 crore), water supply projects (Rs 1728.85 crore), rainwater channels (Rs 1728.85) crore). Rs 912.10 crore) and sanitation (Rs 870.94 crore), among others.