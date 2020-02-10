The skeleton remains identified as the couple’s adoptive daughter

news

Report says body shows signs of abuse

PHOENIX, Arizona (KYMA, KECY) – The Maricopa County Medical Examiner says that the skeletal remains found in a Phoenix couple’s house belong to their adoptive daughter. The investigator’s report also states that the child’s body shows signs of abuse.

According to the report, the remains belong to Anna Loera, the adoptive daughter of Rafael and Maribel Loera. The police arrested the Loeras in late January for arson and child abuse.

Investigators say Rafael set the family’s house on fire less than an hour after the Childcare Department (DCS) removed two of their children from the house. DCS had already taken a third child into protective custody.

Police say Rafael Loera set the house on fire to destroy the remains. They say the couple hid the body in their attic for two years.

Officers say the couple claims the girl died of illness. However, the medical report says that her body shows signs of serious abuse, including multiple hits on the head. Prosecutors say the girl was also beaten with an extension cord. They say that the surviving children of the Loera also show signs of abuse.