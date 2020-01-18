The situation of the Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper just doesn't matter much

The editors of the Toronto Maple Leafs engage in extremely serious conversations about who the team should talk to about their goalkeeper problem while the team is working for the playoffs. The story looks like this: Michael Hutchinson does not inspire confidence and the team needs someone better. This story is then followed by a myriad of speculations on who that best person should be and who the team should sacrifice to get this goalie.

Just this morning, reading the blogs of other writers, I read that Corey Crawford or Robin Lehner could be available from the Chicago Blackhawks. Then I read that Alexandar Georgiev of the New York Rangers was at stake. In fact, the writer noted that “everyone and their extended family are determined to acquire the New York Rangers goalkeeper, who will almost 24 years ”.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Even great hockey insiders get involved in the conversation. For example, Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the fact that the asking price for the Maple Leafs should probably be higher than Jeremy Bracco. Then Darren Dreger tweeted that it might even be more than Kasperi Kapanen. Although I think these two insiders are smart guys, we might disagree on what the Maple Leafs should do.

Not even sure if Kapanen is doing it.

– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 17, 2020

Why these conversations don’t count

Frankly, this conversation is ridiculous. A backup goalkeeper is not that important during the playoffs. Unless something goes wrong, his only job is to give the starting goalkeeper rest during the regular season. Once one team makes the playoffs, there are no more consecutive games and your starter rests as much as the other. Obviously, all of that changes if your starter is injured; however, in this situation, everything changes.

Specifically, if Maple Leafs starter Frederik Andersen were injured, the team would obviously have to start another goaltender. And right now there is probably no one in the whole organization who can carry the load that Andersen carries. Probably, if Andersen is injured, the team’s chances are toast and the season will be attributed to the wrath of the hockey gods. Fortunately, this rarely happens and the starter usually ends the playoffs.

In my memory, although I may forget more, the only season in which an alternate goaltender played excessively was in 2005-2006 when the Edmonton Oilers had a superb Cup title run Stanley with well-traveled veteran goalkeeper Dwayne Roloson who was hot at just the right time and transported the Oilers to the Stanley Cup final. (At that time, I was a professor at the University of Alberta and a big fan of the Oilers, so I remember it well.)

Edmonton Oilers congratulate Roloson (THW Archives)

Unfortunately for the Oilers, Roloson was injured in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes and substitute Jussi Markkanen became the record goalkeeper. He played fairly well, but the Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in seven games. If Roloson had not been injured, the result could have been different. But this was not the case. This is how the hockey gods work.

Interestingly, in the same season, the Hurricanes also had goalkeeper issues. For most of the season, Martin Gerber carried the load. But during the playoffs, Gerber lost him and was replaced after leading 0-2 against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round. Ironically, his replacement was Cam Ward, a boy from Sherwood Park (an Edmonton bedroom community), who was 22 years old at the time. Ward carried the Hurricanes to the title.

By the way, and I’m only half joking here: Where’s Ward now? If you can’t trust Hutchinson, why not someone who has gone through the playoff wars and knows the rigors of wrestling firsthand? I remember that question that arose before the 2008 Stanley Cup playoffs when the Rangers attacked Curtis Joseph, 40, as a substitute goalie just before the playoffs, but he eventually signed with the Calgary Flames.

What I’m saying is that, if Hutchinson just doesn’t trust, the idea of ​​looking for an aging and hardened goalkeeper has already been considered. It could be a better tactic than trading precious young hopefuls to fill a position that historically has not been a major problem in the playoffs.

Goalkeeper for Jeremy Bracco? It is acceptable

When rumors about the Maple Leafs started a few weeks ago, Jeremy Bracco was suspended for commercial bait. This job makes more sense to me. Bracco is stuck low in the Maple Leafs food chain with too many other wingers in front of him to make the big club. He’s got potential, but he’s clearly in surplus in the same way that Josh Leivo was in surplus last season before general manager Kyle Dubas traded him for the Vancouver Canucks. Although he is currently injured, Leivo had potential that would never be used in the Maple Leafs organization and is now a valuable part of the Canucks’ training.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jeremy Bracco faces Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

It seems fair. Bracco is the same kind of player. And, Dubas has been good at exchanging young people with potential when they cannot make his team. Exchanging Bracco to the Rangers for a goalkeeper can work, as he is from Long Island and is a hometown boy. He has flaws, but his success in scoring in the AHL makes him hopeful with a future in the NHL. If it is not part of the Maple Leafs future plans, exchange it rather than exchanging someone who is clearly in the plans.

Hutchinson is pretty good so far

Like other Maple Leafs players, Hutchinson has had two different seasons – one with Mike Babcock as coach and the second with Sheldon Keefe as coach. During the first part of the season, like Babcock or not, he put Hutchinson in difficult situations by playing him in every second consecutive game. Hutchinson did not play well. Who would have given the way the team played then?

Things have improved under Keefe. Hutchinson had opportunities that Babcock never offered him and he responded. Not counting the sweep matches in which he took over when Andersen had already put his team behind 8-ball, he was 3-0-0 with a save percentage of .945 in the games he has started. It’s good enough for an emergency goalkeeper in anyone.

Michael Hutchinson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

In a nice article where Maple Leafs writer Jeff Veillette of Faceoff Circle weighs and measures Rangers goalkeeper Georgiev as a potential candidate, Veillette said it better than I can so I quote him here: “I am more and more convinced that giving up assets “solving the backup problem” is a dupe race. “

He and I totally agree. We both believe

The Maple Leafs shouldn’t trade big young players to fill a spot that – and

that’s my point – probably won’t matter much in a long playoff series. I love

this Maple Leafs team and I think they can make the playoffs. Or they will

during the playoffs, in my opinion, has little to do with the backup goalkeeper.

If Andersen remains healthy, a 72-year-old former university professor awaiting a hip replacement would be an effective understudy.