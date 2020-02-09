The singer Erykah Badu makes her debut with Vagina Scented Incense

R&B legend Erykah Badu will release an incense that smells like her vagina.

The 48-year-old Badu has grappled with the legacy of her women and revealed: “There is an urban legend that my friend changes men,” she told 10 magazines. “The men I fall in love with and who I fall in love with change jobs and lives.”

In the interview, she explains that she has been out of underwear for a while so that she doesn’t mind lighting her old panties. The singer “On & On” says: “I took a lot of pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them. Even the ashes are part of it. “

This is the second time this year that a vagina-scented product has made headlines. Gwenyth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has listed a $ 75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” on their website. It looks like Badu was inspired by the candle and had her own incense entitled “Badus P-y.”

Badu will sell a variety of holistic items together with the NSFW fragrance in its online shop Badu World Market.