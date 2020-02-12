The sincere note of Courteney Cox for BFF Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston turned one more year. The imperishable actor of Friends turned 51. Needless to say, birthday messages were coming to social networks for the star and it is safe to say that the stunner is still the most popular star of Friends. However, the most touching desire came from her Friends co-star Courtney Cox, who is also her best friend. The actress, who played Monica Geller on the show, took Instagram and shared a photo of the duo along with a moving birthday wish for her best friend.

Courteney Cox with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

In the photos, you can see the twin women in specifications and matching hairstyles, and they look almost twin. “No matter how hard you try … there is only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!” He captioned the post that was accompanied by a couple of heart emojis.

Courteney Cox with Jennifer Aniston

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry, who is also new to Instagram, also turned to the social media platform to wish his friend. The actor shared a photo never seen before with the actress and wrote: “Happy birthday, Jenny!” It seems that the picture was taken when the cast was filming for the show. Courtney Cox went to the comments section and confessed that she loves the photo. “I love this picture! I love you both!” She commented.

In addition to her Friends co-stars, Jen’s Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon also expressed her heart while she wanted the actress. Reese, who also played Jen’s screen sister in Friends, shared a photo with Jen and wrote: “Happy birthday Jen! I couldn’t ask for a best friend and partner to pursue my dreams. Life is much more fun with you! in that!!!” On the labor front, Jennifer Aniston concluded the first season of The Morning Show last year and won an award for her role in SAG Awards 2020. It was also news when the images of her interaction with Brad Pitt became viral on social media.

.