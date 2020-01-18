The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he will no longer vote Apu

Hank Azaria will not be the voice of Apu of “The Simpsons“even longer.

The actor has portrayed the character of the Indian supermarket store from the Fox animation ride since 1990, but in recent years the accusations of reinforcing racial stereotypes have emerged in Apu’s image.

“The only thing we know is that I will not do the vote again unless there is a way to transfer it or something,” the 55-year-old told the website SlashFilm.

“We all made the decision together,” Azaria said. “We all agree. We all feel that it is good and good.”

“What they are going to do with the character is their call.”

In the show, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is in an arranged marriage with eight children and speaks accented English.

If @HankAzaria indeed no longer does the voice of Apu, I really hope that they retain their character and allow a very talented writing staff to do something interesting with him. If I don’t want to improve the show, at least save me some death threats.

– Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) January 17, 2020

My documentary “The Problem with Apu” was not made to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to discuss race, representation and my community (which I love very much). It was also about how you can love something (like the Simpsons) and still have to be critical about aspects of it (Apu).

– Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) January 17, 2020

The image is accused of being based on racist stereotypes and was highlighted in the 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu” by comedian Hari Kondabolu.

At the time, Azaria said “the idea that someone was marginalized or struggled on that basis was very worrying personally and professionally” during a Television criticism Association panel.

“The idea that someone, young or old, in the past or present, was bullied or teased or worse based on the character of Apu on The Simpsons, the voice or other tropics of the character is disturbing,” he continued.

“The intention was to make people laugh and bring joy. So that it caused some kind of pain or suffering, it is actually disturbing.”

Kondabolu responded to the news that Azaria stepped on Twitter and said he hopes the character will stay on the show.

“My documentary ‘The Problem with Apu’ was not made to get rid of a dated cartoon character, but to discuss race, representation and my community (which I love very much). It was also about how you can do something (like the Simpsons) and still be critical about aspects of it (Apu), “he shared.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.