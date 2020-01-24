The Silicon Valley CEO family tries to disrupt life by outsourcing their entire existence to agency workers

Picture: Getty

Many technology companies can be traced back to the idea that existing systems could become more efficient by equipping a tool with multiple functions. Under the patronage of Silicon Valley, the phone also became a camera, a music player and a television, which made life much easier for the user. With the introduction of the ridesharing app, every car on the road is potentially becoming both a means of transport and a source of income. The advent of Soylent meant that a single drink could act as both a nutrient and an emetic. So it seems right that a “CEO family” in Menlo Park, just outside Palo Alto, would try to revolutionize the day-to-day business of the two people with a few children by outsourcing the job to a single person could also act as a cook, account, travel agent, math teacher, and personal trainer like people’s iPhone.

In a recent job posting at a recruitment agency called The Calendar Group, this chopping family of CEOs from Menlo Park wrote a thousand-word screed describing all the tasks they expect from their five-day weekly assignment as housekeeping / cook / nanny.

These tasks include playing math games with 10-year-old twins, tirelessly exploring vacation options, filling up Excel spreadsheets, managing a Google calendar for gardening, and improving fun for parents and children. Communicate with the four other people who work full time to make the lives of these rich people more enjoyable, cook organic meals, drive in the snow, drive up mountains, understand that an entire family who is allergic to chickens , Duck eggs can and does, and teach children how to buy a lot of fish while you know yourself, read articles that make an insignificant connection between beef and breast cancer, moderate-level skiing, alliances with other nannies, or at least their nannies who may speak French or Spanish, ideally when playing the piano. Understand that the mother of children is very tired on weekends and ease their relaxation.

The listing also assures potential applicants that the family is “civil rights oriented” and most likely will only discriminate against those who are not French-speaking mathematics travel agents. The job advertisement also requires that the person applying to represent another person’s existence also “has space in his heart to love the children and mother; has a high ability to be deeply loved by them. “The next point requires that the applicant also have“ reasonable limits ”. A university degree is also required.