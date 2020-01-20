The shooting kills 2 officers before Hawaii houses catch fire

Honolulu, Hawaii – A Hawaiian man who had previously encountered police officers and neighbors was evicted when he stabbed his landlord and killed two police officers before it was believed that he and two women had caught fire. Authorities and neighbors announced this on Sunday.

When the police responded to a call for help, they found a woman who had been stabbed in the leg and Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, who lived in the 1960s, opened fire and killed seven-year-old officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year-old veteran. Year veteran, said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard. The police suspect that he and two women were in the house when it caught fire, and Ballard said it could take days for the authorities to process the evidence and recover any remains.

The fire spread to several other homes in Honolulu, according to the fire department, with seven homes destroyed and several others exposed to fire or smoke.

The homeowner, Lois Cain, had recently tried to get Hanel to leave, court records showed. A neighbor told The Associated Press that she saw Cain being stabbed in an ambulance.

Cain’s condition was not immediately confirmed, nor was the suspect’s. Ballard said Hanel does not have a gun license.

The usually peaceful neighborhood where shots were fired is at the other end of Waikiki Beach between Honolulu Zoo and the famous Diamond Head State Monument, a volcanic crater that rises above Honolulu and is popular with tourists and hikers. A regional park is also nearby.

Ian Felix, an Honolulu-trained and medically trained combat veteran, told the AP that he happened to come by when he saw a woman lying on the floor with a pool of blood from her leg. Felix put pressure on him until the first policeman arrived and put a tourniquet on it. Moments later two more officers came and Felix said he heard two shots then.

He and the policeman picked up the wounded woman and took her to a neighbor’s garage across the street, he said.

The neighbors described Hanel as mentally disturbed.

“The defendant does NOT have a lease to occupy the premises, and the defendant does not have ownership of these premises,” said an eviction appeal that Cain filed in court last week. “Despite repeated demands, the accused failed and refused to leave the premises.”

Attorney Jonathan Burge has represented Hanel in various disputes with neighbors since 2015, including injunctions that were three against him. Hanel, a Czech native who used Czech interpreters in court, faced a hearing about abuse of 911 services next week, Burge said on Sunday.

Burge said he never knew Hanel was violent, but “he’s a quirky guy and had problems.” Hanel believed the government was watching him and knocked on his phone, Burge said.

“Maybe that triggered him,” he said of the eviction.

Hanel lived for free in the house in exchange for artisan work, said Burge. Cain was supporting him in his quarrels with the neighbors, Burge said, but their relationship had deteriorated recently because Hanel’s dog had died and Cain was not allowing him to have a new one.

Nearby Dolores Sandvold said she heard screams and shots and saw Cain taken to an ambulance.

John Farmer from Kailua said the fire had spread to his sister’s nearby house, which had burned down. He said the resident was described as paranoid and threatening.

Officials across the state released statements mourning the loss of life. Governor David Ige said, “Our entire state is mourning the loss of two Honolulu police officers who were killed on duty this morning.”

The police closed several streets nearby and asked the public to avoid the area.

Honolulu City Council member Tommy Waters, who represents East Honolulu and is Chairman of the City Council’s Public Security Committee, said the attack broke his heart.

“The first reports worry me that the gunman is a person who terrorized the Diamond Head neighborhood where the tragedy occurred,” said Waters.

