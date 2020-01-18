Several leaders from all political horizons have lobbied for the Bharat Ratna prize to be awarded to Savarkar. Congress, on the other hand, has repeatedly sparked controversy over the name of Sarvarkar. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologize for his comment on the “rape in India” saying that his last name was Gandhi, not Savarkar.

The Congress party was also attacked for its pamphlet which claimed that Nathuram Godse and Savarkar had a physical relationship. “Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar should be incarcerated for two days in the Andaman cellular prison where Savarkar was housed. Only then will they realize his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation “said Raut earlier today. Reacting to this, Thackeray urged people to talk about current issues like falling GDP and unemployment instead of history. “We have to learn from history and move on,” he added.

