The separation of Katie Price from Kieran Hayler will be completed in a few days

The divorce of Kieran Hayler and Katie Price will be completed within a few days (Photo: Getty)

Katie Price revealed that her divorce from Kieran Hayler will be completed in a few days, and praised her ex for not trying to get anything from her in the divorce.

She went to Instagram to share the news with her followers and wrote: “Finally Kieran and I will be divorced and how friendly it has been and respect that he is the first man who wants nothing from our divorce.

“And wish him a happy future with Michell (sic) and now I am free and I will never give up that happy fairy-tale end to a day of getting married and having my family want me.”

Katie, 41, and Kieran, 32, met in 2012 and married in 2013, before finally divorcing in 2018 after discovering he had cheated her with her nanny and two of her best friends.

Kieran was Katie’s third husband after Peter Andre, with whom she shared her children Junior and Princess Andre and Alex Reid.

Katie and Kieran share two children, Jett and Bunny Hayler, and the children divide their time between their mother and father.

Katie shared the news on her social media (photo: Instagram)

The former glamor model also recently told her fans that she would focus on rebuilding her empire after her bankruptcy instead of looking for a man.

She wrote: “I have the right to date when I like to see people and enjoy and now I am single and concentrate (again) on building my empires!

More: Katie Price



“I never needed the money from a man and I never will! I will remain friends and go out whether male or female does not mean a romantic connection at all, it is a new journey (sic) ‘.

Katie has also been working on rebuilding her fortune by organizing makeup masterclasses across the country, where fans can pay £ 80 to learn one of her signature makeup looks and also meet the lady herself for a photo.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Katie Price might as well audition for The Masked Singer as she models the head of unicorn while hitting the stores

MORE: Katie Price hits rehab claims and says she sees a psychiatrist to check if she is “mentally stable”