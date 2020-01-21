The Senate's impeachment schedule at a glance

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell plans to initiate swift impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. In a Senate resolution released on Monday evening, McConnell laid down the structure for the opening phase of the process, with the vote on witnesses postponed until next week. The resolution would allow Trump’s lawyers to acquit the president early and to launch a vote next week on calling on witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

How McConnell’s plan would proceed:

___

IMMEDIATE CONTROL

McConnell’s resolution does not explicitly provide for witnesses to testify, and the Democrats promise to guarantee witnesses, documents, and other evidence as part of the process. Any debate on these issues must be held in a closed session in accordance with the Senate’s impeachment regulations.

FIRST MOVEMENTS

After the Senate passed the organizational decision, which comes into effect on Tuesday, legal teams for Trump and the House of Representatives can make budgetary requests that are not evidence or witnesses. In theory, Trump could dismiss the case, but that’s unlikely.

___

OPENING ARGUMENTS

The House of Representatives impeachment officers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Have 24 hours to discuss their opening arguments. The White House has the same time to respond, although Trump’s lawyers may not be using everything.

___

QUESTION TIME

Senators have 16 hours to ask questions to both legal departments. These questions are asked in writing by Chief Justice John Roberts.

___

WITNESSES

The crucial question of whether and which witnesses should be called will be discussed within four hours by the White House and the House’s Democrats. The Senate can go into a closed session to continue debating and then hold a series of votes. If witnesses are called, they will be dismissed before the Senate can testify.

___

GUILTY OR NOT GUILTY?

After the Senate completes its deliberations, it will vote on the two impeachment procedures, which require two-thirds of the votes to convict Trump and release him from office. Trump is likely to be found not guilty.

