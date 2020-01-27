The secret to what makes below deck so addictive

With over 500 original TV shows out there, it’s pretty easy to miss a few gems – even if it’s your job to write about and watch TV. And unfortunately that happened with Below Deck.

Yes, Below Deck has been around for seven seasons since July 2013. Yes, it is one of the best rated shows from Bravo. Yes, there have been countless memes and headlines. And I missed it. Until now.

Recently I came across a season 7 marathon of the Deck. Out of curiosity and laziness, I put down the remote control. And then there was no turning back. I was hooked almost immediately. Lower deck is an almost perfect reality show. It is a pleasure to look at, but not on the “this will make your heart swell with hope and happiness”, rather on a “this is really messy, I can’t believe they just did that”. The best kind of reality TV.

What makes the Below Deck so attractive? It takes on a tired and real format, gathers a group of personalities in tight spaces and films everything, and mixes it with many other solid reality TV structures. There are elements of Road Rules with the narrow neighborhoods and The Real World by filming this group of conflicting personalities while living and working together. There are also elements of The Real Housewives here, with usually lavish parties and sometimes some cattiness. The cast is often sent into the wild after a charter, where they consume excessive amounts of alcohol. That is when things generally become explosive. All the frustration of life and work comes to the fore … or they connect. It is a wonderful experience for a TV viewer who loves drama (me).

The format of Below Deck borrows from beloved reality franchises, who all go together to make an extremely watchable show, but the Bravo series goes one step further with a rotating cast of villains.

Of course, sometimes the charter guests are not terrible people with insane demands. But when they are, it’s great. The guests give the cast something to unite. Kate and Kevin are not on the best terms because he has problems with how she runs the service? At least they agree on how terrible that one woman was! Reality TV like Below Deck needs villains and train wrecks. With just two episodes (generally) per charter guest, it’s just enough of a personality taste. The guests do not get their own bows, which is perfect. They are there for enough taste and an x-factor injection to test the main cast, such as a party planner and / or paranormally gifted at Real Housewives or a brother or sister at 90 Day Fiancé. Guests are an asset to the show but not the show. Well, except for Brandy’s season seven. We need to see all of her images of her (intoxicated) time aboard Valor.

Lower deck is a perfect combination of the reality shows that preceded it. The Real World ran like that, so Below Deck could run. It is a soapy, fascinating look at life aboard a luxury yacht without seasickness, one that I have happily spent hours of my precious time on – and will continue to do so.

Below deck is broadcast on Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The second spin-off, Under Deck Sailing Yacht, will premiere on Monday, February 3 at 9:00 PM. on Bravo.

(E! And Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)