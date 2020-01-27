The search for a missing older woman from Pembroke Pines is underway - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 26, 2020

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are asking the public for help finding an older woman who was missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police, 81-year-old Shuangai Zhang was last seen on foot around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has short white hair. She was last seen in dark pants and a gray and white sweater.

Officials said she had no known illnesses.

The investigators have not given their last known location. They urge anyone with location information to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

