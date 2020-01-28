The Seahawks will have to explore the tight end market in the post-2020 season

We have only seen Will Dissly eight times at the Seattle Seahawks for two years. Unfortunately, his year 2018 ended in the fourth game after a patellar tendon tear, while his promising year 2019 was canceled due to a broken Achilles.

The magic that Dissly and Russell Wilson created this season was special. He caught 23 passes on 27 goals for 262 yards and four touchdowns. For perspective, Dissly’s season ended on October 13th and he was still fifth in team receptions and third in touchdowns.

Not bad for someone who was known almost exclusively for his blockade at the University of Washington.

But the injuries he suffered in the first two seasons are absolutely devastating. He has bravely returned from the patellar tendon injury, but it takes a lot from him to do the same after blowing out his Achilles tendon.

With all due respect to Jacob Hollister, who retired from the training team to get 41 passes (if only 349 meters) and three touchdowns, Dissly’s injury really forced the Seahawks to test their options at TE this offseason.

Luke Willson is a free agent and although it was cool to see him again, I doubt he’ll be back on the team next year. Ed Dickson spent most of his time in Seattle on an injured reservation, and there’s no good reason to keep him with you. The aforementioned Hollister is a restricted free agent.

The mere thought of George Fant at TE1 is so exciting, but I assume the Seahawks have other much less fun plans for him (assuming he signs again as a full free agent).

There are some notable names to look out for in the free agent market.

Eric Ebron

Ebron had a great year 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts after apparently going bust with the Detroit Lions. The 27-year-old had 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018. He had a big drop in 2019, missed half of the season due to injury, and was marked for five drops. His Colts contract was two years and $ 13 million, and I doubt he will earn much more if he anticipates a shorter and less productive season. I don’t remember that he has quality blocking skills, so he may not be on the Seahawks’ radar.

Austin Hooper

Hooper has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons and there have been some rumors lately that Seattle is interested in signing him.

Tony says the #Seahawks in Mobile are a team interested in Atlanta’s Austin Hooper. It won’t be a surprise. They spent a lot on Zach Miller / Jimmy Graham, Hooper is reliable and did a good job in agility tests on the combine (important for the TE position). https://t.co/H3gr0pjwWo

– Rob Staton (@robstaton) January 23, 2020

The 25-year-old has played in 59 of 64 possible games and scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl LI. He has a career high of 75 catches for 787 yards and six TDs and is apparently a solid blocker. I expect that he will be one considering that he is a Stanford product that they love when some of them block. Hooper might be more expensive than Ebron, but also someone who fits well with Seattle’s system.

Hunter Henry

Antonio Gates’ legacy is productive when he is healthy. operational words “when healthy.”

The difference between Hunter Henry and Austin Hoopers 2019 band is pretty striking. Henry just moves better. He eats the cover of men and there is a certain vertical element in his game that Hooper lacks. Hooper wins more by taking cover. pic.twitter.com/eN4CTSnfzU

– Parker Lewis (@ParkerLewisJR), January 24, 2020

He ended 2019 with 55 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns, all the best numbers of his career. The problem for Hunter is that he was injured quite often. An injured kidney ended his year in 2017, a torn ACL during OTAs caused him to fail completely in 2018, and he suffered a tibial plateau fracture in 2019 that ruled him out for several weeks. Similar to Hooper, Henry had a rookie contract with the Chargers, but its durability is a more legitimate concern than the other two I mentioned.

Of course, I’ve only listed some of the bigger names here, and you can find out more on your own at this link. Ultimately, I suspect the Seahawks have a very high degree of blocking. So if they can’t block, they won’t be in sight in Seattle anymore, though I’ve listed all the receiving statistics.

Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks also look at the TEs in the draft, although I have to admit that I don’t know exactly which of the best TEs are coming from college at the moment. I know I want Thaddeus Moss selfish because the mere thought of a Seahawks team that has the ability to explain the defense, “You got Mossed!” Is so tempting. Why not continue the tradition that his father started?

Regardless of whether it is a vacant position or the draft, the close end is one of the main reasons for the further development of this Seahawks offense, and we just want it not to be because of Uncle Will’s injuries.