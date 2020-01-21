The Seahawks season is over, but the XFL's Seattle Dragons are on the horizon

The Seattle Seahawks season is over, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with professional football in Emerald City.

February 8 marks the launch of XFL 2.0 as Vince McMahon tries to correct the injustice of the massive failure that occurred in 2001 on the original XFL. Is football going bad? Probably! Will it be fun? Hopefully! Maybe these new rules will help.

Unlike the unfortunate alliance of American football, we have a local interest in how long this league lasts. Enter the Seattle Dragons!

Former Seahawks legend Jim Zorn is head coach and general manager, while there are some well-known ex-Seahawks that fill the list. Here are some names you might remember:

QB B. J. Daniels – Spent three seasons with the Seahawks as a reserve QB and eventually a wide-angle receiver and recorded two catches for 18 yards.

WR Keenan Reynolds – Played a handful of regular seasonal snaps in 2018, but was mostly on the training team and pre-season before being released in 2019.

WR Kasen Williams – The John Ursua of his time, except that he didn’t make it into the 2016 team, much to the horror of Seahawks fans.

T Isaiah Battle – Sold to the Seahawks in 2017 by the Kansas City Chiefs. I don’t think he has defeated Seattle in the regular season and was dropped in 2018.

DL Tani Tupou – Tupou, a native boy from the University of Washington, was a defender / defender who opted out of the rookie minicamp. He played at the start of the 2016 season and was dropped two days later to never appear again at the Seahawks.

CB Mohamed Seisay – Was traded to Seattle by the Lions in 2015, has never been defeated and has appeared in the CFL, then the AAF, and now the XFL.

Germain Ifedi’s brother Martin Ifedi may not be a former Seahawk, but is a defensive end for the dragons.

A brief overview of other Seahawks of yesteryear in XFL squads includes RB Christine Michael in the St. Louis Battlehawks, WR Jazz Ferguson in the Dallas Renegades, T Terry Poole in the Houston Roughnecks and the legendary WR Tanner McEvoy in the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Dragons will face the DC Defenders in the opening game on Saturday February 8th at 2:00 p.m. CET on ABC. Seattle home games will be played at CenturyLink Field.

