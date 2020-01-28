The Seahawks lost two Super Bowls, which one would you prefer to have back?

It’s Super Bowl week and the Seattle Seahawks aren’t there this year, which sucks, but let’s not forget that they’ve been to the big game three times. In fact, it’s always good to remember (especially with controversial opinions about the current state of the Seahawks) that Seattle won the whole damned thing relatively recently.

Photo by Hyoung Chang // The Denver Post via Getty Images

Buuuuuuuut they have two Super Bowl defeats by two different generations of Seahawks football. I won’t remind everyone of what happened against the New England Patriots, but there are a few Seahawks fans who are relatively new and therefore do not remember the Super Bowl XL against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt Hasselbeck and MVP Shaun Alexander led the league’s first offensive against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Although the Seahawks had a 13-3 record plus number 1 in the NFC and the Steelers were number 6 in the AFC, Pittsburgh was favored by four points. Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE Seattle had little respect given the very soft schedule. The playoff wins went against both wild card teams, while the top two regular season wins against the New York Giants (who were suspended in the playoffs against the New York Giants) overtook Carolina Panthers) and an Indianapolis Colts Team that rested their starters.

On February 5, 2006, there were practically 90 to 10 Steelers for Seahawks fans at Ford Field in Detroit. The Seahawks were released early by Bill Leavy’s crew after Darrell Jackson eventually knocked Ike Taylor out of the zone. Still, Pittsburgh was 0-3 and did nothing until Ben Roethlisberger switched to 174 yards on the 3rd and late second quarters. Roethlisberger later scored a 1-yard touchdown, although the ball was closer to Pittsburgh’s own end zone than that of Seattle. Mike Holmgren and the Seahawks attack together made for terrible watch management that resulted in a missed Josh Brown field goal at half-time.

The second half began, and after Ken Hamlin and Marquand Manuel left, Etric Pruitt, the Steven Terrell of his time, took a terrible look at Willie Parker’s 75-yard touchdown run. Pittsburgh was on the verge of stopping the game in the third quarter. Kelly Herndon hit Roethlisberger on the goal line and brought the ball back deep into Pittsburgh. His choice caused an unlikely touchdown by Jerramy Stevens after Jerramy suddenly realized that he didn’t have to drop every pass that was thrown at him. From a potential 21-3, it was suddenly 14-10.

Seattle suddenly had # Momentum at the beginning of the fourth quarter, about to take the lead. Hasselbeck found Stevens on the 1-yard line for what should be 1st and finish, only for Sean Locklear, who was punished for a waiting call that may have caused John Madden to say, “This is nonsense.” TV. I didn’t watch the original show again, so you have to trust me. Hasselbeck would later intercept Ike Taylor, then he was described as brave to tackle him for the play.

Gadget receiver Antwaan Randle-El ended the Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams with a touchdown pass for MVP Hines Ward. For good reason, Seattle messed up the clock in its two-minute exercise, not even missing a field goal of 21-13, or at least allowing enough time for a touchdown. The referees were bad, Jerramy Stevens was cruel despite the touchdown, Josh Brown missed two field goals and Coach Holmgren’s concept of time management was missing.

Let’s discuss something for a “what if” exercise this last week of the 2019-20 NFL season. If you could turn one of these Super Bowl defeats into a win, which one would it be and why?

The case for Super Bowl XL

Mike Holmgren was the first head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises, and that alone would have justified his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yesterday’s Seahawks greats like Walter Jones, Matt Hasselbeck, Shaun Alexander, Bobby Engram, Darrell Jackson, Lofa Tatupu, Mack Strong and others would have gotten the rings they deserved. The Holmgren-era Seahawks ended a long playoff drought, hit the franchise’s first Super Bowl, and won NFC West for four consecutive seasons (it was total garbage at the time, but still!).

In addition, many NFL fans hate the Steelers and would probably have preferred if “the little guy” won.

A disadvantage? Maybe Tim Ruskell stays a little longer and the Seahawks get neither Pete Carroll nor John Schneider.

The case for Super Bowl XLIX

We would talk about dynasty at this point. Two-time Super Bowl winners, the first repeat wins since the Patriots of the 2000s, and any subsequent playoff mistakes would certainly be less controversial since the Seahawks won several championships. Perhaps the drama about the Legion of Boom + Michael Bennett and this coaching staff would not have gone as far had it not been for Malcolm Butler. Russell Wilson’s already brilliant record as an NFL quarterback wouldn’t have this ugly stain. Marshawn Lynch is likely to get Super Bowl MVP (whether he hit the 1-yard line or someone else) to further substantiate his case for the Hall of Fame. Free agency, trade for Jimmy Graham, etc. are very different in these circumstances.

Many NFL fans also hate the patriots and would probably have preferred to see the Seahawks win, despite a team that has ceased to be “the little guy” even though there was the rumored 4’6 “Wilson at the quarterback.

That is all I have to write on the subject. Think, speculate, then vote!

survey

You have the power to turn one of these Super Bowl losses into a win. Which is it

15% Super Bowl XL (129 votes)

84% Super Bowl XLIX (700 votes)

829 votes in total

Now choose