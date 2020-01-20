The Seahawks don't have to watch, they get Pick 64 from the Chiefs

It was less than a year ago that Frank Clark was recognized as a franchise partner by the Seattle Seahawks after having had a career year at the age of 25 preparing for a potentially high score in the free agency. Under the brand name franchise, Clark severely restricted his ability to negotiate with other teams, and in the end the Kansas City Chiefs traded for a selection for the first round in 2019, a selection for the second round in 2020, and an exchange of the selection for the third Round of the team.

The details of the second 2020 were not known at the time of trading as the bosses held two picks for the second round. They had their own choice, and they also had the San Francisco 49er selection for the second round of 2020 that had been acquired through Dee Ford’s trade with the Niners. The terms of the trade between the Chiefs and Niners for Clark provided that either of those two picks that landed on the lower of the two picks would be the pick that the Hawks would receive.

Of course, the Niners and Chiefs are now ready to play in the Super Bowl, which means the Chiefs will hold both Pick 2.63 and Pick 2.64 in the upcoming draft. Regardless of which team wins, the chief’s two tips in the second round are the last two in the round, and Seattle gets tip 64. This way, the rewards received from Clark stores and fan rewards can be closed to make sure knowing what the Hawks got in exchange for Clark.

Chefs received:

Seahawks received:

Kansas City 2019 1st Election Round (DE L. J. Collier: 3 Tackles)

Kansas City 2019 3rd round (packed with a 5th round and traded to Minnesota to choose LB Cody Barton: 17 tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defensive)

2nd round of elections Kansas City / San Francisco (election 2.64 in the NFL draft for 2020)

Obviously, the final details of the trade compensation will not be known until the draft arrives in April, and we’ll all find out who the team selects with the selection in just 13 weeks and three days.

That said, it is likely that both teams will be happy with the development of the trade as it has given the Hawks the opportunity to succeed Jadeveon Clowney while helping the Chiefs make the Super Bowl.