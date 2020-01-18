The Seahawks did without a Scorigami game throughout 2019

Pour out one for the “Scorigami” series.

Each year, the Seattle Seahawks had mastered at least one Scorigami game under Pete Carroll, which Jon Bois described as “the art of getting a bottom line in an unprecedented NFL game.”

Take a trip through the past and you’ll see evidence of Seattle’s crazy series of Scorigami games, all of which ended in victories.

2010: Seahawks 36 Cardinals 18th

2011: Seahawks 36 Giants 25

2012: Seahawks 58 Cardinals 0

2013: Seahawks 43 Broncos 8 (Super Bowl Champion!)

2014: Seahawks 36 Packer 16

2015: Seahawks 39 Steelers 30

2016: Seahawks 37 49ers 18

2017: Seahawks 46 Colts 18th

2018: Seahawks 43 49ers 16

Well, 2019 put an end to this run. The Seahawks played 19 games and each end result was one that the NFL had seen before. We only had one game that had legitimate Scorigami potential, and that was the 27:20 win over the Atlanta Falcons. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Seahawks had a 24:11 lead and a 31:11 touchdown made Scorigami a part of the game, but they kicked a field goal and Scorigami disappeared.

So far, the Seahawks’ 30-29 thriller has only been seen four times over the Los Angeles Rams and has not been seen since 2006.

This is undoubtedly the biggest failure of this year’s Seahawks. A team characterized by craziness and unique results played final conformist football. This must be a top priority correction in the 2020 season.